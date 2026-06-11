In Celebration of National Bourbon Day, Mission Craft Cocktails Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement with Lofted Custom Spirits

Newly Formed Agreement Leverages Two Award-Winning Kentucky Distilleries to Ensure a Premium Sipping Experience Across All Bourbon and Whiskey-Based RTD SKUs

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Bourbon Day on June 14, Mission Craft Cocktails proudly announces an exclusive new supply agreement with Lofted Custom Spirits for its bourbon and whiskey-based cocktails. Following the brand's March 3, 2026 announcement of its exclusive supply agreement with Productos Finos de Agave (PFA) for its all of its tequila-based cocktails, the move to align with Lofted Custom Spirits underscores Mission Craft Cocktails' continued commitment to sourcing the finest base spirits for its award-winning line of bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktails.

Mission Craft Cocktails Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement with Lofted Custom Spirits Post this Mission Craft Cocktails’ Ready-to-Drink Manhattan (L) and Mission Craft Cocktails’ Ready-to-Drink Old Fashioned (R)

And with National Bourbon Day on the horizon, Mission Craft Cocktails is giving cocktail enthusiasts a delicious new reason to discover (or rediscover) America's Native Spirit, a designation coined by Congressman Jim Bunning and adopted by the Senate by unanimous consent on August 2, 2007. Now featuring barrel-aged bourbon whiskey from Green River Distilling Co. in the Mission Craft Cocktails Old Fashioned (40% Alc/Vol), this tried-and-true classic blends orange and aromatic Angostura bitters while the Mission Craft Cocktails Manhattan (32.5% Alc/Vol) blends premium rye whiskey distilled and aged by Bardstown Bourbon Co. with semi-sweet vermouth, aromatic bitters, caramel, and dried fruits.

"Our exclusive supply agreement leverages the full Lofted Custom Spirits portfolio to give Mission Craft Cocktails a world-class whiskey supply chain, unmatched consistency, innovation capabilities, and a premium Kentucky bourbon story," says Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko.

With Bardstown, Kentucky recognized as the "Bourbon Capital of the World" and Lofted Spirits amongst its most esteemed distillers, Mission Craft Cocktails' decision to broker this exclusive trade partnership with Lofted Spirits was designed to usher in the next era of its premium ready to drink cocktails.

"Our aged bourbon and rye have been quite at home in Mission Cocktail's Old Fashioned and Manhattan," said Mark Erwin, CEO of Lofted Spirits. "We're excited to lay down custom barrels as we look toward the long future of this brand and partnership."

Recently announcing over 1.2 million meals funded for families facing hunger through its One Bottle = One Meal program with Feeding America®, Mission Craft Cocktails' newly formed supply agreement with Lofted Spirits ensures that the brand's two bourbon and whiskey SKUs can be consistently produced, as sales velocity increases across Mission's growing list of national and regional retail partners.

Mission Craft Cocktails can be found at leading retailers nationwide including Total Wine & More; in Chicago at Binny's Beverage Depot; in Hawaii at Whole Foods Market, Costco, and KTA Super Stores; and in California at Costco, Ralphs, Whole Foods Market, BevMo!, Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Albertsons, VONS, Pavilions, Northgate, Cardenas, Raleys, and more. Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting: https://missioncocktails.com

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are keeping it real with award-winning, bar strength 20-40% abv, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients and premium spirits. The purpose-driven brand is committed to pouring it forward and delivering an impact, funding over 1,259,222 meals for those in need through their one bottle = one meal program with Feeding America. From the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita, Tamarind Margarita, and traditional Margs to their Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now—no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good.

About Lofted Spirits

From bespoke bourbon production to boundary-pushing brands, Lofted Spirits is where tradition meets transformation. Expanding on the work started by Peter Loftin in 2016, and today the number one producer of Kentucky contract whiskey, Lofted Spirits pioneered a world-class, industry-shaking approach to custom contract distillation while developing some of the fastest growing brands in American Whiskey, Bardstown Bourbon and Green River. A unified entity, Lofted Spirits is built to lead the global whiskey industry, delivering exceptional experiences through innovation, trust and transformative industry impact while crafting some of the world's most desired and awarded whiskies. Lofted Spirits joined the PPC family of companies in 2022. Learn more at LoftedSpirits.com.

SOURCE Mission Craft Cocktails