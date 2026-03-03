Mission Craft Cocktails Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement with Third-Generation, Mexican-Owned, Distillery Based in the Heart of Jalisco, Mexico for All Tequila-Based Cocktail SKUs

With the Jalapeno Pineapple and Classic Margaritas Driving Demand, Newly Formed Agreement with Productos Finos de Agave Ensures the Purpose-Driven Brand's Sustained Growth Trajectory

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Craft Cocktails - the award-winning line of bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with locally-sourced Southern California ingredients and premium spirits - proudly announces an exclusive new supply agreement with Productos Finos de Agave (PFA) for all of its tequila-based cocktails. The third-generation run, 100% Mexican-owned independent distillery in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico is regarded for its commitment to craftsmanship - strictly adhering to NOM-006-SCFI-2012 standards for tequila production - along with its strong code of ethics spanning sustainability, community development, and fair work practices.

Mission Craft Cocktails Co-Founder Marcin Malyszko (L), Productos Finos de Agave CEO Alejandro López (M), and Mission Craft Cocktails Co-Founder Amit Singh (R)

"For me, my family, and the company, it's an honor to be able to enter this supply agreement with Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko of Mission Craft Cocktails in their journey to deliver one of the most exciting brands in the RTD cocktail space," says Alejandro López, CEO of Productos Finos de Agave. "Our two brands share so many values including a commitment to social responsibility and - of course - delivering consistent, high-quality products."

Recently announcing one million meals funded for families facing hunger through its One Bottle = One Meal program with Feeding America ® , Mission Craft Cocktails' newly formed supply agreement with Productos Finos de Agave (PFA) ensures that the brand's two top selling SKUs - the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita and the Classic Margarita - can be consistently produced, as sales velocity increases across Mission's growing list of national and regional retail partners and additional tequila-based cocktails are poised to join the lineup in 2026.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be aligning Mission Craft Cocktails with a third-generation tequila maker in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico. Productos Finos de Agave has an award-winning product and have been generationally producing consistently excellent tequila that will allow us to grow and meet the increasing demand for our tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails," says Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko. "Watch this space - Mission Craft Cocktails will be rolling out additional margarita varietals in the coming months, giving consumers even more ways to pour it forward this spring and summer."

Mission Craft Cocktails can be found at leading retailers nationwide including Total Wine & More; in Chicago at Binny's Beverage Depot; in Hawaii at Whole Foods Market, Costco, and KTA Super Stores; and in California at Costco, Ralphs, Whole Foods Market, BevMo!, Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Albertsons, VONS, Pavilions, Northgate, Cardenas, Raleys, and more. Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting: https://missioncocktails.com

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are Keeping it Real with award-winning, bar strength 20-40% abv, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients except spirits—and delivering real impact: 1,000,000+ meals funded through their one bottle = one meal program via its partnership with Feeding America. From the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita and traditional Margs to Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan to Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now—no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good.

About Productos Finos de Agave

Productos Finos de Agave was born in 1996, when Don Ricardo López decided to produce their own tequila after years of being agave farmers. Thus, they focused on creating a tequila of maximum quality and an exceptional taste and after a while, Tequila Campo Azul was born, and became the main brand of this company. Since then, Productos Finos de Agave has proudly remained a family business and a 100% Mexican company, producing around 20 brands of tequila selling them around more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit: http://pfatequila.com/en

