Mission Craft Cocktails Celebrates World Cocktail Day with New Bar-Strength, Ready-to-Drink Tamarind Margarita

The Mexican Candy-Inspired Margarita Expression Offers a Delicious New Way to Give Back: Every Bottle Purchased Provides a Meal for Someone in Need Via Feeding America

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for World Cocktail Day and peak margarita season, Mission Craft Cocktails proudly announces the newest addition to its award-winning collection of bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with locally-sourced Southern California ingredients and premium spirits: the Tamarind Margarita. Joining the brand's margarita lineup - which includes both a Classic and Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita - the Tamarind Margarita combines premium tequila and handmade orange liquor with lime, tamarind, agave nectar, watermelon, and chili for the perfect Mexican candy-inspired cocktail.

Mission Craft Cocktails' new Tamarind Margarita

Celebrated annually on May 13, World Cocktail Day is a global celebration of cocktail culture, this year commemorating 220 years since the first printed definition of a "cocktail" in 1806. It is also a global celebration of cocktail culture, encouraging people to try new flavors, enjoy classic drinks, perfect their mixing skills, or, as with Mission Craft Cocktails, just pop the top and serve chilled over ice. Mission Craft Cocktail's new Tamarind Margarita is the perfect way to enjoy a classic cocktail with an of-the-moment flavor profile.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate World Cocktail Day than with our Tamarind Margarita - a flavor profile inspired by Mexican candy culture and street-food traditions," says Mission Craft Cocktail Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko. "With the perfect balance of tamarind, chili, lime, and sweet heat, we are giving cocktail lovers another delicious way to pour it forward this spring and summer, bolstering our mission to support families facing hunger with our One Bottle = One Meal program with Feeding America®."

To-date, Mission Craft Cocktails has funded over 1,259,222 meals and now, with the addition of the Tamarind Margarita, the purpose-driven brand is on track to fund 2,000,000 meals via Feeding America by the end of 2026.

Mission Craft Cocktails can be found at leading retailers nationwide including Total Wine & More; in Chicago at Binny's Beverage Depot; in Hawaii at Whole Foods Market, Costco, and KTA Super Stores; and in California at Costco, Ralphs, Whole Foods Market, BevMo!, Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Albertsons, VONS, Pavilions, Northgate, Cardenas, Raleys, and more. Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting: https://missioncocktails.com

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are keeping it real with award-winning, bar strength 20-40% abv, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients and premium spirits. The purpose-driven brand is committed to pouring it forward and delivering an impact, funding over 1,259,222 meals for those in need through their one bottle = one meal program with Feeding America. From the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita, Tamarind Margarita, and traditional Margs to their Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now—no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good.

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SOURCE Mission Craft Cocktails