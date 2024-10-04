In Celebration of National Careers in Construction Month, 84 Lumber is Looking for the Next Generation of Construction Professionals

84 Lumber has openings now across the country; apply at careers.84lumber.com

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers in Construction Month, a national campaign observed every October, raises awareness about careers in the construction industry. The construction industry is often seen through a traditional lens, where roles like general contractor, electrician or plumber dominate the conversation. But at 84 Lumber, one of the nation's leading building materials suppliers, careers in construction extend far beyond the job site.

According to Joe Jena, director of talent acquisition at 84 Lumber, the company's expanding presence across the U.S. offers unique career pathways in construction, ranging from yard worker to manager trainee, providing a broad array of options for anyone willing to roll up their sleeves and embrace hard work.

"84 Lumber is not what one would think about as a typical path into the construction industry," said Jena. "We are currently growing our multifamily, install, and manufacturing divisions. Individuals have the opportunity to work directly at job sites or gain hands-on experience at manufacturing plants."

With a footprint in 33 states and growing, 84 Lumber offers countless opportunities across the country. From day one, new employees are given a chance to prove their capabilities and move up the ladder. The Manager Trainee program, in particular, is designed to take individuals with a passion for learning and leadership, providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to succeed.

"A positive attitude and the desire to learn are key," Jena emphasized. "If an individual has the right attitude, confidence, and ability to learn, the possibilities are endless at 84 Lumber."

As Careers in Construction Month takes center stage this October, 84 Lumber showcases several outstanding employees, and how they took diverse pathways to thriving careers in the construction industry, in their own words.

Adam Nickelson, Lead Buyer: "The success of 84 Lumber is from their hard work."

Adam Nickelson, who started with 84 Lumber in 2017 straight out of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, started his journey as an outsider. "It was a completely new world that I knew absolutely nothing about," he says, reflecting on his early days. But through 84 Lumber's training and support, Adam has found a rewarding career. "It's something new every day," he says. He wants new hires to know there is no gatekeeping here, "If you put the work in and apply yourself, 84 Lumber will train you and give you all the tools to succeed."

Nickelson also wanted to emphasize that the thing he ended up liking most about the industry, now that he's been in it for years, is the hands-on nature of the job. Even as a buyer, "The construction industry is very much an in-person industry that is built through relationships. I feel like other career paths are more through calls or video meetings."

The company values hard work and hands-on experience, providing all employees with the tools they need to succeed.

John Buto, Area Manager: "At 84 Lumber your future has no ceiling."

Starting as a Manager Trainee, Buto quickly rose through the ranks and is now an Area Manager overseeing operations in Philadelphia and the New Jersey Shore. "At 84 Lumber, your future has no ceiling," he says. "No matter your job title, there is always growth potential." What stood out most to Buto, however, was the company culture. "The best part of my job is the people," said Buto. "The associates, my coworkers, and customers make this job rewarding, and there's nothing better than watching your team achieve success."

Hard work isn't as hard when you're surrounded by the right people. "Everyone came together every day to work hard and complete one common goal: take care of the customer."

The other big benefit, according to Buto, is the variety. Working at 84 Lumber is never stagnant. "It seems like every time I learn about what something is used for in construction, there is a new product or new use for an old product. This industry really is ever-changing," said Buto.

Heather Kovaly, HR Manager: "This is a company that you will work for and stay at."

Heather Kovaly, an HR Manager at 84 Lumber's Team Headquarters, echoed the same sentiments as her co-workers: the welcoming and supportive culture. "We have a culture that you will not find anywhere else," Kovaly explains. "We all take care of each other, no matter where you are located."

Starting in 2019, Heather was impressed by the immediate support and mentorship offered to her, something she says is a cornerstone of 84 Lumber's approach to developing its people. "Come in and learn everything you can. We have managers, associates, and trainers that will help teach you the knowledge to succeed."

It's not just in construction, Kovaly emphasized, employees can find something to train in practically any facet of business. "From accounting, purchasing, sales, recruiting, training, IT, HR to designing there's support available. Every day you are making a difference with the team, customers and our communities. We are a community that works together to make a difference and you honestly won't find that anywhere else."

Kovaly also went on to say that this is a career where you can literally see the fruits of your labor. "Seeing the designs on paper come to life, smelling the fresh cut lumber turn into trusses, watching the trucks roll out to the job site to have everything come together is mind blowing." No matter what role an associate has at the company "Everyday we are grinding to get the work done and doing this together."

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in 34 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and was named one of America's Top Retailers 2024 by USA Today. The company was also recognized as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2023 by Forbes. The company also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit www.84lumber.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

