In Celebration Of National Mustard Day French's® Releases Limited-Edition Mustard Buns In Partnership With Piantedosi Baking Company

"For over 115 years, French's has delivered bold, all-American flavor to customers nationwide," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick. "Year after year, we look forward to raising the French's flag in celebration of National Mustard Day, by introducing exciting new ways to enjoy the bright, tangy taste of mustard."

French's, the brand that brought you Mustard Ice Cream and Mustard Beer, is committed to providing elevated flavor experiences for mustard lovers across the U.S. The French's Mustard Buns are golden in color, soft in texture, with a distinct, yet subtle tang that doesn't overpower. For an extra burst of flavor, a drizzle of French's Classic Yellow Mustard is recommended to top off your hot dog or sandwich.

"When the French's opportunity came across our desk, we jumped at the chance to collaborate. Together, we have over 200 years of quality, creativity and experience," said Carmine Piantedosi, Operations Manager, 4th Generation and Owner at Piantedosi Baking Company. "Mixing the bold flavor of their Classic Yellow Mustard and our innovative baking process, we developed a truly unique bread formula for National Mustard Day. We're thrilled to have thousands of people across the country taste the awesome buns that we created!"

Those interested in trying the latest flavor creation from French's, are invited to visit one of these locations, while supplies last:

August 7, National Mustard Day (free pop-ups, starting 12PM local time, while supplies last):

The Hot Dog King ( New York, NY ) – free, hot dog cart outside of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

( ) – free, hot dog cart outside of The Metropolitan Museum of Art The Lodge ( Chicago, IL ) – free, hot dog cart in front of the tavern

( ) – free, hot dog cart in front of the tavern Pier Burger ( Santa Monica, CA )– free, hot dog cart on the Santa Monica Pier

August 7, National Mustard Day (with stadium concession hot dog purchase, while supplies last):

Yankee Stadium ( Bronx , NY) – with purchase of hot dog from Concession Stand 110 during the 1:05 p.m. game against Seattle

( , NY) – with purchase of hot dog from Concession Stand 110 during the game against Camden Yards ( Baltimore, MD ) – with purchase of hot dog from Camden Franks Concession (lower level, Eutaw Street ) during Orioles 7:05 p.m. game against Rays

Saturday, August 14 (free pop-up, starting 12PM local time, while supplies last):

The Best Sausage Company ( Boston, MA ) - free, hot dog cart outside of Fenway Park

Additionally, French's is releasing two recipes for home bakers who are unable to visit their pop-ups, including a French's Mustard Challah Bread and French's Mustard Beer Bread. You can learn more, and find inspiration for these new bread recipes at Frenchs.com/MustardBuns.

Be sure to tag @Frenchs with the hashtag #MustardBuns to show us how you are enjoying French's Mustard Buns this summer.

Media Note: Please click here for high-resolution images of French's Mustard Buns, recipes and video of the formulation process.

About French's:

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become a staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit www.Frenchs.com for more information and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Piantedosi:

The Piantedosi Baking Company is a third and fourth generation family-owned and operated company focused on outstanding customer service and utilizing the finest ingredients to craft the highest quality bread products in our BRC Certified (AA rating) manufacturing facility. Piantedosi was built on loyalty to our customers, partners and dedicated employees over 105 years ago, and these simple values still stand true today.

