In Celebration of National STEAM Day, Educators Share Favorite STEAM Titles Available on hoopla digital, Home of the Largest and Most Diverse Collection of STEAM Content for Public Libraries

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On National STEAM Day (November 8th), hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com), the category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries, invites readers to explore STEAM education and top titles to inspire curiosity in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. hoopla digital's National STEAM Day Reading List – selected for learners of all ages – highlights a dozen titles from the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content for public libraries. The 2019 list includes favorites from educators Bryce Sizemore and Mitchel Meighen; along with other top hoopla titles.

"Reading is a fundamental building block for STEAM education. Our library and education partners often share how just one title can inspire a lifetime of wonder in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics," said hoopla digital co-founder and owner Jeff Jankowski. "This year's reading list celebrates that curiosity, with a mix of titles handpicked by Bryce and Mitchel; along with other favorites from hoopla's STEAM collection."

National STEAM Day encourages students of all ages to explore and pursue their interests in STEAM. According to U.S. Labor Department, of the 10 fastest growing occupations, nearly all of them are STEAM careers. A STEAM education is vital for non-STEAM related jobs and for adults continuing education too – as it encourages critical thinking and a better understanding of the world. The hoopla National STEAM Day Reading List is intended to serve as a catalyst for deeper discovery into STEAM education.

"If you're just getting started with STEAM, hoopla has such a diverse variety of STEAM resources – whether you want a book targeted directly for STEAM education, a book about inventors, or a book that can be used to create a STEAM challenge, it's on hoopla!," said Bryce Sizemore, a Dallas-based elementary educator who will a National STEAM Day takeover on hoopla's Instagram on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

"I used hoopla digital in my classroom last year, and I was excited to learn throughout the summer how they were improving the STEAM titles available to users," said Mitchel Meighen, a Chicago-based educator. "I know from experience how difficult it can be to integrate relevant, non-fiction works and diverse literature into the classroom and at home. The reading list is a great introduction for learners to explore hoopla."

hoopla digital National STEAM DAY Reading List

Early Learners:

Baby Loves Coding! by Ruth Spiro & Irene Chan : Part of the beloved Baby Loves Science collection, an introductory series to STEAM for early learners, this clever book pairs visually stimulating illustrations with age-appropriate language to encourage a sense of wonder in early learners.

Part of the beloved collection, an introductory series to STEAM for early learners, this clever book pairs visually stimulating illustrations with age-appropriate language to encourage a sense of wonder in early learners. To the Moon! by Jodie Shepherd : Neil's imagination takes him on a trip to the moon. Join him as he explores mountains and hills, spots a famous astronaut's footprints and collects space rocks for his science project.

Neil's imagination takes him on a trip to the moon. Join him as he explores mountains and hills, spots a famous astronaut's footprints and collects space rocks for his science project. Yes I can! A story of Grit by Mari C. Schuh and Mike Byrne : Cheer Jada on as she prepares for a science project – with plenty of obstacles along the way. Find out how Jada relies on grit to keep on going.

Children:

Ada Twist , Scientist by Andrea Beaty & David Roberts : The best-selling story inspired by real-life makers Ada Lovelace and Marie Curie, " Ada Twist , Scientist" champions girl power and women scientists and brings welcome diversity to picture books about girls in science . Enjoy this year's pick in a read along format.

The best-selling story inspired by real-life makers Ada Lovelace and Marie Curie, " , Scientist" champions girl power and women scientists and brings welcome diversity to picture books about girls in science Enjoy this year's pick in a read along format. There's Math in My Art by Nikole Bethea : Discover why art is an essential component to STEAM education. This title visualizes how math is present in art through symmetry, geometry, and patterns.

Discover why art is an essential component to STEAM education. This title visualizes how math is present in art through symmetry, geometry, and patterns. Be a Maker by Katey Howes : Rhyme, repetition, and a few seemingly straightforward questions engage elementary readers in a discussion about the many things we make-and the ways we can make a difference in the world

Teens:

STEAM Jobs in Cybersecurity by Cynthia Argentine : Demand for cybersecurity roles jumped over 7% in the last year. Part of the popular STEAM Jobs You'll Love series, the latest installation focuses on the careers that will prevent cyber security attacks.

Demand for cybersecurity roles jumped over 7% in the last year. Part of the popular series, the latest installation focuses on the careers that will prevent cyber security attacks. Analytics: Sports Stats & More by Matt Marini : Stats have been around since sports began, but today, high-level math, computer savvy, and imaginative sports-lovers have created the active science of analytics. Teams at every level are looking for people with math skills who are also sports lovers. Find out how book to turn your passion into an exciting career.

Stats have been around since sports began, but today, high-level math, computer savvy, and imaginative sports-lovers have created the active science of analytics. Teams at every level are looking for people with math skills who are also sports lovers. Find out how book to turn your passion into an exciting career. Polar Vortex and Climate Change by Tamra B. Orr : Winter is coming! Bundle up and revisit the 2014 polar vortex and climate change through three different perspectives.

Adults:

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez : A hoopla Book Club pick for 2019, this nonfiction title explores gender biases in data. Written with energy, wit, and sparkling intelligence, this is a groundbreaking, unforgettable exposé that will change the way you look at the world.

A hoopla Book Club pick for 2019, this nonfiction title explores gender biases in data. Written with energy, wit, and sparkling intelligence, this is a groundbreaking, unforgettable exposé that will change the way you look at the world. How to Catch a Mole by Marc Hamer : Just released on hoopla, this title is perfect for adults who want to dip their toes into STEAM education through a memoir format. This unexpected-and delightfully strange-book reveals, at its core, a rare vision of the natural world.

Just released on hoopla, this title is perfect for adults who want to dip their toes into STEAM education through a memoir format. This unexpected-and delightfully strange-book reveals, at its core, a rare vision of the natural world. hoopla's Coding Collection: Interested in programming and coding? One of the best places to learn new skills is your library and hoopla can help – with an entire genre full of books on this topic alone!

To access the above titles, and the entire collection of STEAM content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Content on hoopla can be accessed across a range of platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

hoopla digital is in over 6,600 public libraries across the U.S. and Canada including Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 25 years.

