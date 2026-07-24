In Celebration of National Tequila Day, Mission Craft Cocktails Debuts Its Newest Innovation: the Pickle-Rita 25%ABV

The savory, dill-infused margarita expands Mission's award-winning ready-to-drink cocktail collection and will debut at Total Wine & More, Costco & Ralphs this fall

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Tequila Day on July 24, Mission Craft Cocktails proudly unveils its newest innovation in bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktails: the Pickle-Rita. This salty new addition joins Mission's current margarita lineup, which includes a Classic Margarita, Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Watermelon Margarita, and the recently debuted Tamarind Margarita. Made with premium tequila from Productos Finos de Agave,a third-generation, family-run independent distillery and Mission Craft Cocktails' new tequila partner,combined with dill, the Pickle-Rita is a bold, savory take on the classic margarita that's perfect for pickle lovers.

Misson Craft Cocktails Debuts the Pickle-Rita for National Tequila Day

Celebrated annually on July 24, National Tequila Day honors one of Mexico's most iconic spirits and the cocktails it inspires. The day encourages tequila lovers to explore everything from classic pours to creative new twists, whether enjoyed neat, shaken into a margarita, or mixed into a refreshing summer cocktail. As tequila continues to grow in popularity, National Tequila Day is the perfect opportunity to raise a glass and discover new flavors.

"What started as an April Fools' joke quickly became one of the most requested cocktails we've ever dreamed of," said Mission Craft Cocktails founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko. "When we teased a spiked pickle cocktail last April, we expected a few laughs. Instead, people flooded our inboxes asking where they could actually buy it. We couldn't leave the pickle lovers hanging, so we got to work creating the Pickle-Rita."

In pursuit of pouring it forward one bottle at a time, Mission Craft Cocktails uses locally-sourced California ingredients, and gives back to the communities where those ingredients are sourced through its One Bottle = One Meal program with Feeding America®. To date, the purpose-driven brand has funded 1,675,924 meals for those in need and is on track to fund 2,000,000 by the end of 2026. With the addition of the Pickle-Rita, Mission looks forward to furthering its impact.

Mission Craft Cocktails' Pickle-Rita will be available in Total Wine & More,Costco, Ralph's this fall and website. Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting: missioncocktails.com

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are keeping it real with award-winning, bar-strength 20-40% ABV, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients and premium spirits. The purpose-driven brand is committed to pouring it forward and delivering an impact, funding over 1,675,924 meals for those in need through their One Bottle = One Meal program with Feeding America. From the Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, Tamarind Margarita, and traditional Margs to their Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now—no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good.

SOURCE Mission Craft Cocktails