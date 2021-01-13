In Celebration of The 50th Anniversary of Cat Stevens's Iconic Song 'PEACE TRAIN', HarperCollins Children's Books Will Publish Stevens's Picture Book of The Same Name

Featuring joyful illustrations and the timeless lyrics of the much-loved peace anthem released in 1971, this hopeful picture book continues Stevens's commitment to children's education and shared love for people of all cultures and identities. Stevens invites readers to hop on the Peace Train and join its growing group of passengers who are all ready to travel together to a better world of peace and human understanding.

"I wrote these lyrics more than fifty years ago, and I know the words still boom as true and loud today as they did in the 1970s," says Stevens. "It's incredible to see how Peter Reynolds has made the words jump into life in brilliant style for a new generation with his joysome illustrations."

Reynolds adds, "One of my first albums was a Cat Stevens record when I was a boy. His lyrics moved me and inspired me to forge my own 'rails' to create meaningful picture books for all ages. PEACE TRAIN's powerful message is more important than ever, and I'm beyond honored to collaborate with Yusuf on this 'duet.' I feel as though we're a band sharing the stage for a concert that our readers will never forget."

Renowned for his lifelong philanthropic work and one of the very first Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, Yusuf / Cat Stevens founded his own international relief organization and was honored with the World Social Award in 2003, an award organized by Mikhail Gorbachev, for "humanitarian relief work helping children and victims of war." The Nobel Peace Laureates recognized him with the Man for Peace Award for his philanthropy in 2004.

"PEACE TRAIN's messages of unity, kindness, and acceptance resonate now more than ever, and the meaningful lyrics make for a perfect picture book," says Nancy Inteli, Vice President and Publishing Director, HarperCollins Children's Books. "What better way for young readers to find encouragement while reading 'I've been smiling lately, thinking about the good things to come' together with a loved one? I couldn't be more thrilled to publish this important collaboration between Cat Stevens and Peter H. Reynolds."

Following the release of PEACE TRAIN, HarperCollins will publish the picture book adaptation of Stevens's legendary song "If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out" in Summer 2022. World rights were sold to Nancy Inteli from Albert Lee at United Talent Agency.

ABOUT CAT STEVENS:

Cat Stevens is one of the most influential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters of all time. His career spans over six decades, and he is known worldwide for his hits "Peace Train," "If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out," "Wild World," "Father and Son," "The First Cut Is the Deepest," and many more. A long-term supporter of education and relief work, in 2020 he launched the Peace Train initiative, which delivers food, medical aid, and education globally. Learn more at www.catstevens.com.

ABOUT PETER H. REYNOLDS:

Peter H. Reynolds is the author and illustrator of many books for children, parents, and educators alike, including The Dot, Happy Dreamer, and the New York Times bestsellers The Word Collector and Say Something! His books have been translated into over twenty-five languages around the globe and are celebrated worldwide. In 1996, he founded FableVision with his brother, Paul, as a social change agency to help create "stories that matter, stories that move." He lives in Dedham, Massachusetts, with his family. Learn more at www.peterhreynolds.com.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

HarperCollins Children's Books is one of the leading publishers of children's and teen books. Respected worldwide for its tradition of publishing quality, award-winning books for young readers, HarperCollins is home to many timeless treasures and bestsellers such as Charlotte's Web, Goodnight Moon, Where the Sidewalk Ends, Where the Wild Things Are, and The Hate U Give; series including The Chronicles of Narnia, Ramona, Warriors, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Pete the Cat, Fancy Nancy, Divergent, and Red Queen; and graphic and illustrated novels such as Nimona, Invisible Emmie, and New Kid. Consistently at the forefront of digital innovation, HarperCollins Children's Books delights readers through engaging storytelling across a variety of formats and platforms, including the largest young adult (YA) book community, Epic Reads. HarperCollins Children's Books is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, which is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, has operations in 17 countries, and is a subsidiary of News Corp. You can visit HarperCollins Children's Books at www.harpercollinschildrens.com and www.epicreads.com and HarperCollins Publishers at corporate.HC.com.

PEACE TRAIN

By Cat Stevens

Illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds

On-sale: May 11, 2021

ISBN: 978-0-06-305399-1

Price: $18.99

