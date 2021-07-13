In-Charge Energy Reveals New Networking Platform that Streamlines EV Charging for Fleets

"We developed In-Control to address a gap in EV charging software for commercial fleets," said Terry O'Day, COO of In-Charge Energy. "We listened to our clients and partners and focused on their needs. Fleet managers' clear priorities are security, reliability and cost, so In-Control is optimized for these priorities."

Commercial fleets require different software features than a public charging network, and nearly all software solutions in EV charging were optimized for public charging. Understanding the nuanced differences from direct experience with North America's largest fleets, In-Charge Energy developed a networking platform that makes EV fleet management secure, reliable and cost-efficient. As a web-based, mobile platform that does not require a special app or software download, In-Control allows fleet managers, technicians, drivers and support staff to work together to manage charging activity and adapt the screens, reports and functions for their unique fleet requirements. In-Control easily integrates with multiple charger manufacturers, including ABB, Juicebar and Siemens, enabling the fleet manager to utilize the right charger for every vehicle and location and to mix charging brands across their fleet, as some In-Charge clients already do.

"In-Control is built with a modern, scalable and secure enterprise-grade architecture unlike legacy software in the charging industry today. Whether you have 40 or 4,000 chargers, In-Control is built to scale for your needs. It assures that fleet managers have all the information and controls without unnecessary features that can slow performance, limit scalability, reduce reliability or add costs," said Krishna Vanka, Chief Product Officer at In-Charge Energy.

Designed by EV infrastructure and fleet technology experts, the In-Control platform is customizable and equipped with multiple services and capabilities to meet a customer's specific needs. Capabilities are grouped by the four stages of EV charger deployment:

Install

Building managers can track the progress of commissioning chargers for their various sites, submit workorders for installation tasks and easily transfer data to asset management.

Operate

Fleet managers can keep track of charger uptime, operate each charger remotely in real time, export the data to service operations teams to manage uptime at the highest levels.

Monitor

In-Control creates insights and dashboards to report on energy consumption, utilization, users and environmental data.



These reports and insights can be customized for executives, regulatory agencies or other stakeholders.

Optimize

Fleet managers and operators can regularly conduct health checks and preventative maintenance and submit workorders via the platform to address any issues.

In-Control also meets the highest levels of enterprise security to protect company information and prevent any potential disruptions to fleet operations. The platform is competitively priced in three tiers: Basic, Smart and Advanced.

For more information about In-Charge Energy products, please visit inchargeus.com.

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions deliver zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O'Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.

More information about In-Charge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow In-Charge on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Alex Kreager

In-Charge PR

(818) 730-5174

[email protected]

SOURCE In-Charge Energy

Related Links

http://www.inchargeus.com

