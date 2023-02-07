In China Internet Data Center Market Over 700+ MW Power Capacity to be Added Each Year - Arizton

Feb 07, 2023, 10:30 ET
China East to West Plan to Present More Opportunities, Investment to Reach USD 34 Billion in 2028
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Internet data center market in China will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2028. China has been witnessing the adoption of cloud computing platforms aided by an increase in digital transformation, a shift to cloud platforms by government & business organizations, and increasing demand for data portability & security via cloud platforms. China has around 59 upcoming data centers. Shanghai has been a major share of data center space in China in recent years. Data center operators in the city have started investing in mega data center facilities, contributing significantly to the data center area. Government initiatives have also fueled the city's data center area development. For instance, Shanghai has witnessed the establishment of around 20 National Development Zones that refer to Economic and Technological development zones, customs supervision zones or bonded zones, high-tech industrial development zones, tourism zones, and others approved by the state council. Some free zones in the city include Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, Waigaoqiao Free Trade Logistics Park, Yangshan Free Trade Port Area, and Pudong Airport Comprehensive Free Trade Zone. According to Cushman & Wakefield data center comparison report 2022, the average land cost in Shanghai was around $240 per sq ft.
China Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 34.03 Billion
|
Market Size (Area)
|
7.95 million sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Area)
|
1,565 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
2.69 %
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
|
Key Vendors
|
IT Infrastructure Providers: Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wistron (Wiwynn)
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, ATS Global, Aurecon, Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting, Chung Hing Engineers, Corgan, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, and Rider Levett Bucknall
Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, AIRSYS, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Fuji Electric, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology, STULZ, and Vertiv
Data Center Investors: Alibaba Group, Aofei Data International, Chayora, China Mobile International, Chindata Group, GDS Services, Haoyun Changsheng, Keppel Data Centres, SenseTime, Shanghai Atrium (AtHub), Sinnet, Tencent, Tenglong Holding Group, and VNET
New Entrants: EdgeConneX
|
Page Number
|
128
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Adoption of Cloud Computing
· Procurement of Green Energy for a Sustainable Future
· Digitalization Acting as Fuel in Market Growth
· Government's East-West Data Center Plan
· Increased Support for Market by Government Policies
· Big Data & IoT Adoption in the Core of Data Center Demand Growth
· Significant Connectivity Growing Data Center Demand
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3689
Key Highlights
- The rapid growth of the data center industry in China has driven the demand for sustainability infrastructure, with initiatives such as achieving carbon neutrality in China by 2060.
- Data center operators in the country have started working to adopt renewable power sources; for instance, Tencent Cloud, a cloud operator, has set the target to run its operations (100%) from renewable energy sources by 2030.
- Global cloud operators such as Microsoft and AWS are establishing their presence in the market by colocating local data centers under the foreign direct investment policy, which allows foreign investors to partner with local firms to enter the market.
- In February 2022, the Government of China announced the approval for developing around 10 national data center clusters, along with establishing eight computing centers to fuel the data center industry growth.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, and power capacity.
- An assessment of the data center investment in China by colocation and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the China market.
- A detailed study of the existing Internet data center market in China's landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of upcoming third-party data center facilities in China.
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 59
- Coverage: 27+ Cities
- China's Internet data center market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators with sizing and forecast.
- Facility Type by Investment
- Facility Type by Area
- Facility Type by Power Capacity
- The China market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
This report analyses the Internet data center market share in China. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- Other Cities
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- ATS Global
- Aurecon
- Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting
- Chung Hing Engineers
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- Rider Levett Bucknall
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- AIRSYS
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Alibaba Group
- Aofei Data International
- Chayora
- China Mobile International
- Chindata Group
- GDS Services
- Haoyun Changsheng
- Keppel Data Centres
- SenseTime
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- Sinnet
- Tencent
- Tenglong Holding Group
- VNET
New Entrants
- EdgeConneX
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in China
- Historical Market Scenario
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in China
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors for China
- Investment Driving Factors in China
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Investment by Facility Type (Colocation, Hyperscale & Enterprise Data Centers)
- Investment by Facility Type
- Facility Type Investment by Area
- Facility Type Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
