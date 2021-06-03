In Collaboration with CVS, Softcup Brings Consumers a New Sustainable and Affordable Period Solution from The Flex Co.

"It was important to us when designing a new menstrual cup that we made one that met the balance of accessibility of both price point and usability," said Jane Adamé, one of Softcup's creators. "Many people are afraid to try cups because they fear that they'll be uncomfortable, and we tackled that problem by designing Softcup with a tapered, V-shape design that mimics the inside anatomy of the vagina for an ultra-comfortable, natural fit."

This zero-waste period product provides up to 12 hours of period protection so users can sleep, swim and go about daily activities without fear of unwanted leaks. Softcup is available in two sizes and comes with a Perfect Fit Guarantee.

Softcup provides the following features:

V-shape design follows the natural shape of the vaginal canal

Ultra-comfortable and velvety soft

Smartly engineered to retain enough rigidity to open easily and form an optimal seal, designed to prevent leaks for up to 12 hours

Flat, soft, no-poke stem

Wave texture for better grip during removal

Made of 100% medical grade silicone

Non-toxic, hypoallergenic and vegan

Made without natural rubber latex, phthalates or BPA

Available in two sizes: Size 1 (recommended for beginners) has a similar capacity to 2 super tampons, and Size 2, which has a similar capacity to 3 super tampons

Comes with a Perfect Fit Guarantee

Designed and manufactured in California , United States

Softcup is now available for purchase at select U.S. retailers including CVS and Amazon.

"There's a growing number of people who want to use healthier, more sustainable period products. CVS is answering that call by broadening the availability of affordable, healthy and eco-friendly period products with the launch of Softcup," said Lauren Wang, Founder and CEO of The Flex Co.

CVS and The Flex Co. share a mission for helping people on their path to better health.

