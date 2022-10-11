In Collaboration with The Air Connectivity Program flynas Announces the Launching of Two Direct Weekly Flights Between Jeddah and Marseille as of 09 November

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced launching two direct weekly flights between Jeddah and Marseille, the southern port in France and the second most populous city in the country, starting on 09 November 2022.

The flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah every Saturday and Wednesday and back to Jeddah on Sunday and Thursday.

flynas aircraft

Operating this new route comes within the framework of the agreement signed recently by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations, including Marseille in Europe, as well as Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa and Almaty in Central Asia, to facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Kingdom, including tourists, pilgrims, and Umrah performers, where the Air Connectivity Program aims to establish new international routes by stimulating and supporting airlines and contributes to expanding into new markets and facilitating the growth of the aviation and tourism sector by increasing the number of direct international destinations to 250 destinations by 2030.

The signing of this agreement was in line with flynas' growth and expansion strategy, which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destinations as flynas has recently announced its intention to increase orders for new aircraft to 250 aircraft to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

flynas succeeded in scaling up its fleet to 38 aircraft in June 2022 compared to 25 aircraft in January 2021, an increase of 52%. Meanwhile, the number of passengers on its flights increased to about 4 million during the first half of 2022, up from about 1.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of nearly 120%.

The Saudi carrier connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.

Recently, flynas has achieved the highest rating in the non-profit organization APEX' Official Airline Rating and ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airline among 600 companies globally.

Moreover, it has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years, and it has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

