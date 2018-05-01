In Constant Evolution, Advertising Entrepreneur Seeks to Provide Greater Support for Small Businesses

Founder and strategist Paula Otero shares that the packages were inspired after meeting hundreds of entrepreneurs and business owners over a 4-year period and discovering that their greatest obstacle was promoting their business or themselves as professionals in a comprehensive fashion and with a consistent image.

La Kart Marketing has successfully launched campaigns of this kind for companies and executives. There was an "aha!" moment when Paula realized that there was no one actually providing such professional help for small businesses and executives seeking to raise their profile. What was missing on the market were modular packages that are easy to understand and put to use, at prices that are affordable for this substantial market segment. "There are lots of companies and professionals that get stuck at a certain level because they don't know how to keep on promoting themselves due to limited resources."

"There's a whole market that isn't being served, waiting for skillful companies like La Kart Marketing that can integrate executives' needs with the advanced strategies that today's technologies can provide," Otero notes.

There are now more than 3.3 million Latin businesses, and despite the fact that they're growing at a higher rate than the national average, they have a tendency to be on the smaller side, many of them generating less than $100,000 in annual income.

"My goal is to get resources to reach these small businesses so they can compete in a world where the quality of the message, content and positioning are keys to keeping on growing," Otero concludes.

La Kart, a boutique advertising firm, was founded in 2014 by the renowned marketing and advertising executive Paula Otero, a proud native of the beautiful port city of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

