In-Dash Navigation System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Dash Navigation System Market by Technology (2D Maps and 3D Maps), Component (Display Unit, Control Module, Antenna Module, and Wiring Harness), and Application (Passenger Cars, LCVs, and HCVs) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023



The in-dash navigation system is an embedded device offered by automotive OEMs in most of their vehicle models. This system mainly consists of the display unit, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. It employs the use of a global positioning system (GPS) to provide accurate location and step-by-step directions.



Factors such as reduced fuel consumption in vehicles and increase in disposable income of people supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and emerging trend of connected car devices are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.



The global in-dash navigation system market is segmented based on technology, component, applications, and region. 2D maps and 3D maps are the technologies covered in this report. The components included in this report are display unit, control module, antenna module, and wiring harness. Based on application, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Tomtom NV, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



This study comprises analytical depiction of the global in-dash navigation system market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



BY TECHNOLOGY

2D Maps

3D Maps



BY COMPONENT

Display Unit

Control Module

Antenna Module

Wiring Harness



BY APPLICATION

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs



BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



