In Davos, Civana Foundation Launches a Global Community Working Together on Humanity's Greatest Challenges

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, 2019, the Civana Foundation was launched with a celebration of the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) called "Remember the Future 2030." More than 300 guests participated, including technologists, business leaders, social entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, and thought leaders such as Princess Märtha Louise of Norway.

"Our celebration was unlike anything we've ever seen in Davos," said Lucian Tarnowski, Civana's founding curator. "It featured some of the brightest lights in the community who shared their most ambitious yet achievable visions for our collective future."

During the evening, Tarnowski shared the story of James Webb, NASA's leader in 1961, who following President JFK's famous moonshot speech invited the brightest minds across America to a historic NASA party to celebrate the successful landing on the moon eight years before it happened. Webb planted the seed of collective belief among all who attended that the Apollo Program's success was inevitable.

"To mark the launch of the Civana Foundation," Tarnowski said, "we have aimed to recreate James Webb's moon landing party, this time for the achievement of the SDGs. This is by far the biggest endeavor humanity has ever undertaken, and we need the collective belief that it is not only possible but inevitable. Achieving the SDGs is expected to cost 100 times more than NASA's total budget since 1958. Civana is designing new ways to channel the capital needed to make the achievement of the SDGs an inevitability."

"Every corner of the world was represented at the launch event," continued Tarnowski. "Visions from the future were shared by 20 people during the evening. We all agreed it is time to build the future our children demand of us."

The Civana launch event was hosted at Davos BlockBase with the support of Good Money, Averon, Modern Meadow, Clue, Uncompromise and WeRiseUP.

About Civana

Civana is a global community committed to working together to solve humanity's greatest challenges. The Civana Foundation focuses on creating products and programs for movements, communities, and multi-stakeholder initiatives looking to maximize their impact on the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. Civana's first product is a digital collaboration tool that intelligently integrates the diverse initiatives working on the SDGs with the purpose of mobilizing, linking, and sharing knowledge, expertise, technology, and financial resources.

See interview at: https://hubculture.com/hubs/12/video/play/2047

