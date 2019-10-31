In-Demand Skills for DevOps Careers the Topic of ISG Talk During All Day DevOps

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The power of "soft" skills for DevOps career success will be the topic of a presentation by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, during All Day DevOps, a free, online, live-streaming event spanning 24 hours, 152 countries and 38 time zones.

Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and an expert in enterprise agility, will lead the 30-minute session, "Skill Shift - From Deep To Wide, Hard To Soft," on November 6 at 8 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, covering the skills most in demand for success in DevOps careers.

"Anyone who's been in technology for any length of time is likely to be a very savvy specialist," Chowning said. "But generalists are in high demand, and the skills required to truly succeed in DevOps are now as broad as they are deep, and as soft as they are hard. The DevOps practitioners best positioned for career growth are those whose technical skills match their ability to manage and collaborate with peers, clients and partners."

The ISG session will detail the team dynamics, problem-solving, negotiating and verbal communications skills required for success, and provide specific examples of how DevOps employees can use these soft skills to take their career to the next level. Chowning also will present case studies from two companies that have transitioned technical workers from coders to collaborative, white-board business consultants.

"ISG has worked with many companies to bring their technology operating models into alignment with their business, and one of the most important things we've learned is that while technology and process are certainly critical, people are at the core of any paradigm shift," she said. "The next and crucial step is to understand and acquire the skills that will successfully lead an organization in the digital era, matching superior technical capability with the ability to positively transform a legacy culture."

Aiming to be the world's largest DevOps conference, the All Day DevOps 24-hour live stream will start at 3 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, and feature 150 practitioner-led sessions across five tracks: CI/CD Continuous Everything; Cultural Transformation; DevSecOps; Cloud Native Infrastructure and Monitoring, and Site Reliability Engineering, followed by live Q&A on Slack. Registration and information on All Day DevOps is available at the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

