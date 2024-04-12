In-Depth Analysis of Germany and France Data Center Markets: Germany Poised to Contribute Over $12.24 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest research report on the Germany data center market and France data center market.

Germany & France Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Germany Market Size (Investment) $12.24 Billion (2029) CAGR (2023-2029) 9.35 % France Market Size (Investment) $4.40 Billion (2029) CAGR (2023-2039) 4.93 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

By 2029, Investments in the Germany Data Center Market is Projected to Reach $12.24 Billion.

Get Insights on 149 Existing Data Centers and 28 Upcoming Facilities across Germany

The Germany data center market is growing at a CAGR of 9.35% during 2023-2029.

Increasing construction expenses and higher interest rates are making data center projects expensive. This strain on operators can reduce long-term construction capacity and worsen shortages in the Germany data center construction market.

Operators are investing in data centers in Germany owing to the growing need for digital and cloud computing services and the presence of a strong economy, good tech facilities, and a handy location. Investors view Germany's stable business environment as a secure and profitable opportunity for data center investments.

Germany is expected to experience significant growth in colocation services over the next five years, with the projected expansion of data center facilities in cities including Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin.

Investment Opportunities

The rising use of AI in the country and the integration of AI in data centers enhance efficiency and offer a competitive edge, attracting investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven solutions.

The increase in IoT applications necessitates advanced data center infrastructure, making Germany an attractive investment destination for IoT-focused data centers.

The trend of hyperscale self-built data centers in Germany signifies a growing market with opportunities for investors to participate in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Germany's commitment to digitalization aligns with the increasing demand for data center services, making it a strategic investment choice for those seeking to capitalize on the digital transformation wave.

Telecom and fintech companies require robust data center infrastructure solutions to support their expanding networks, presenting investment opportunities in the Germany data center market.

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and NetApp.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Arup, Collen Construction, DPR Construction, ICT Facilities, KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN, Lupp Group, Max Bogl, Mercury, M+W Group (Exyte), Royal HaskoningDHV, STS Group, SPIE, Winthrop Technologies, and Zech Group.

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Riello UPS, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec, STULZ, and Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: China Mobile International, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Datacenter One, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, Hetzner Online, Iron Mountain, ITENOS, Maincubes, noris network, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, Penta Infra, Telehouse, and Vantage Data Centers.

New Entrants: CloudHQ, Green Mountain, Goodman, Mainova, NewTelco, Data Castle, and Yondr.

The France Data Center Market is Projected to Achieve a Value of $4.40 Billion by 2029

Get Insights on 131 Existing Data Centers and 24 Upcoming Facilities across France.

France data center market is growing at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2023-2029.

France is becoming a key player in the developed Western European data center sector, attracting significant investments from both global and local operators. This growth is being driven by government-supported projects in digital health, the widespread trend toward digitalization, the incorporation of AI/ML technologies, as well as the growing use of the internet, social media, and OTT platforms.

In 2023, Equinix launched Paris 13x (Phase 1), its X-scale facility. The facility covers an area of over 60,000 square feet. Equinix is expanding its multiple facilities in the country, which will cover more space in the coming years.

Investment Insights

In June 2023, the government clarified its cloud strategy for sensitive data. The circular specifies that providers with the SecNumCloud label are required, with possible exemptions for ongoing projects (subject to ministerial approval). OVHcloud and Google Cloud joined forces to create a trusted cloud solution in Europe in 2020. This collaboration focuses on secure, transparent, and open-source-driven digital transformations for European organizations.

The France data center market is witnessing investments from colocation and cloud data center operators to develop the country's cloud regions and data centers. In June 2022, Orange Business Services announced the opening two data centers in France: one in the Centre-Val de Loire region and the other in Val-de-Reuil. The company plans to consolidate its 17 data centers to around three by 2030.

Vendor Landscape

Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: APL Data Center, Artelia, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Eiffage, EYP MCF Part of Ramboll, JERLAURE, M+W Group, LPI Group, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects, TPF Ingenierie.

Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Condair, Cummins, D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS, Eaton, ebm-papst, FlaktGroup, Grundfos, GS Yuasa, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Kohler-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Nlyte Software, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS), Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec, STULZ, Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Orange Business Services, SFR Business, Telehouse, Scaleway.

Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Orange Business Services, SFR Business, Telehouse, Scaleway. New Entrants: CloudHQ, Nation Data Center, Stratosfair, and Yondr.

The Germany & France Data Center Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems: CRAC and CRAH, Chillers, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC and CRAH, Chillers, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV Geography: Frankfurt and Other Cities

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Germany & France colocation market revenue.

& France colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Germany & France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in France & Germany.

& . A detailed study of the existing Germany & France data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Germany data center market size during the forecast period.

& data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany & France .

& . The Germany & France data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

& data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

