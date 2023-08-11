In-depth Analysis of the North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Market 2023-2030 Featuring Industry Leaders Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, Ford, GM, Hyundai, MobilEye, Nissan, Stellantis, and VW

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is going through a transformation with CASE convergence. Connectivity and autonomous driving features are at the forefront of this transformation.

Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various ADAS features ranging from L0 to L2+. These features are not just safety enhancements but are also viewed as comfort and convenience features.

The North American ADAS market is growing with many OEMs providing L0 and L1 ADAS features as an option in most of their models. NA is at the forefront of technological developments, with a lot of OEMs testing and validating their AD vehicles on public roads.

Competitive intensity will drive the ADAS introduction in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to lower segment vehicles. In addition to the competitive intensity, OEMs are also looking at providing these features as differentiating factors for the models in their lineups.

This study includes the forecast of various ADAS features from L0 to L2+ until 2030.

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features

Growth Opportunity 2: Optimization of Sensor Suites

Growth Opportunity 3: Bundling of ADAS Features

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Ford

GM

Hyundai

MobilEye

Nissan

Stellantis

Volkswagen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on NA's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Segmentation

ADAS Regulations in NA

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

NA ADAS Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. L0

L0 ADAS Features

4. Blind Spot Detection

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Growth Metrics

BSD Volume Forecast

5. Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Growth Metrics

LDW Volume Forecast

6. Forward Collision Warning

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Growth Metrics

FCW Volume Forecast

7. Front Cross Traffic Alerts

Front Cross Traffic Alerts (FCTA) System

Growth Metrics

FCTA Volume Forecast

8. Rear Cross Traffic Alerts

Rear Cross Traffic Alerts (RCTA) System

Growth Metrics

RCTA Volume Forecast

9. Traffic Sign Recognition System

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System

Growth Metrics

TSR Volume Forecast

10. L1

L1 ADAS Features

11. Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Growth Metrics

ACC Forecast

12. Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Growth Metrics

AEB Forecast

13. Lane Keep Assist

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Growth Metrics

LKA Forecast

14. L2

L2 ADAS Features

Highway Assist

15. Highway Assist (HA)

Growth Metrics

HA Forecast

16. Automated Parking Assist II

APA II

Growth Metrics

APA Forecast

17. L2+

L2+ ADAS Features

18. Highway Assist

Highway Assist (HA)

Growth Metrics

HA Forecast

19. City Assist

City Assist (CA)

Growth Metrics

CA Forecast

20. Other Convenience Features: Surround Vision

Surround View Camera (SVC)

Growth Metrics

Surround Vision Forecast

21. ADAS Offerings by OEM

Ford

GM

Stellantis

Nissan

Hyundai

Volkswagen

MobilEye

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj35lo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets