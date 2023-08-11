In-depth Analysis of the North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Market 2023-2030 Featuring Industry Leaders Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, Ford, GM, Hyundai, MobilEye, Nissan, Stellantis, and VW

The "North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is going through a transformation with CASE convergence. Connectivity and autonomous driving features are at the forefront of this transformation.

Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various ADAS features ranging from L0 to L2+. These features are not just safety enhancements but are also viewed as comfort and convenience features.

The North American ADAS market is growing with many OEMs providing L0 and L1 ADAS features as an option in most of their models. NA is at the forefront of technological developments, with a lot of OEMs testing and validating their AD vehicles on public roads.

Competitive intensity will drive the ADAS introduction in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to lower segment vehicles. In addition to the competitive intensity, OEMs are also looking at providing these features as differentiating factors for the models in their lineups.

This study includes the forecast of various ADAS features from L0 to L2+ until 2030.

Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Optimization of Sensor Suites
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Bundling of ADAS Features

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aptiv
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Ford
  • GM
  • Hyundai
  • MobilEye
  • Nissan
  • Stellantis
  • Volkswagen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on NA's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
  • Segmentation
  • ADAS Regulations in NA
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • NA ADAS Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment

3. L0

  • L0 ADAS Features

4. Blind Spot Detection

  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
  • Growth Metrics
  • BSD Volume Forecast

5. Lane Departure Warning

  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Growth Metrics
  • LDW Volume Forecast

6. Forward Collision Warning

  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Growth Metrics
  • FCW Volume Forecast

7. Front Cross Traffic Alerts

  • Front Cross Traffic Alerts (FCTA) System
  • Growth Metrics
  • FCTA Volume Forecast

8. Rear Cross Traffic Alerts

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alerts (RCTA) System
  • Growth Metrics
  • RCTA Volume Forecast

9. Traffic Sign Recognition System

  • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System
  • Growth Metrics
  • TSR Volume Forecast

10. L1

  • L1 ADAS Features

11. Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Growth Metrics
  • ACC Forecast

12. Autonomous Emergency Braking

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Growth Metrics
  • AEB Forecast

13. Lane Keep Assist

  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Growth Metrics
  • LKA Forecast

14. L2

  • L2 ADAS Features
  • Highway Assist

15. Highway Assist (HA)

  • Growth Metrics
  • HA Forecast

16. Automated Parking Assist II

  • APA II
  • Growth Metrics
  • APA Forecast

17. L2+

  • L2+ ADAS Features

18. Highway Assist

  • Highway Assist (HA)
  • Growth Metrics
  • HA Forecast

19. City Assist

  • City Assist (CA)
  • Growth Metrics
  • CA Forecast

20. Other Convenience Features: Surround Vision

  • Surround View Camera (SVC)
  • Growth Metrics
  • Surround Vision Forecast

21. ADAS Offerings by OEM

  • Ford
  • GM
  • Stellantis
  • Nissan
  • Hyundai
  • Volkswagen
  • MobilEye
  • Aptiv
  • Bosch
  • Continental

