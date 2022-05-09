In-depth Status and Review of Quantum Computing Today, 2022 Report - Areas where Quantum Computing can Deliver a Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Changes Everything: Protect Your Data Now" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum Changes Everything: Protect Your Data Now, provides an in-depth status and review of quantum computing today, identifies key opportunities for its utilization in financial services, takes a deep dive into the challenges it represents to our data security, and makes recommendations both for its adoption and how to make plans to protect your data and that of your customers.



Adversaries intercept and store encrypted data today for decryption in 5 to 10 years using quantum computers. To gain first-mover advantage, banks need the people and skills that can solve business problems using quantum computing.



The primary finding of this research is that protecting your data against quantum should start today if that transmitted data will still be valuable in the next five years. Adversaries are recording data now for future decryption and exploitation. An additional finding is that quantum computing is already available through the cloud for optimization problems and new estimates suggest that universal quantum computing may be available in just 5 to 10 years, not 20 as is commonly thought.

Financial institutions interested in having a first-mover advantage should start to develop the business and IT resources required for that now. This includes the acumen to select the appropriate business problems that will most differentiate the company and will benefit the most from quantum computing and then finding the talent required to develop those programs, remembering that quantum does not use traditional computing skills.



This research explains the different forms of quantum, including universal quantum computing, quantum annealing solutions that have been applied to optimization problems for several years, and quantum key distribution that can protect our data in motion.



This research identifies several areas that all companies should be focusing on now to protect their data and the data of their customers from adversaries. The research also identifies several areas where quantum computing can deliver a competitive edge for those prepared to implement it, which is important, however, the critical issue for today is to protect all of your long-tail data.



Highlights of this research report include:

The difference between Universal Quantum Computing and Quantum Annealing

Quantum computing architecture

Types of problems that quantum can solve

Specific problems that quantum can solve for financial institutions

Other industries using quantum

To what level different industries have committed to developing their quantum infrastructure

Which data communications protocols are most at risk and how they can be made quantum resistant

What steps a business should take to protect their data

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

What Is a Universal Quantum Computer?

More Ways to Skin (a Schrodinger's) Cat

Applying Quantum Computing to Real-World Problems

The Quantum Computing Threat to Digital Security

Impact of Quantum Computing on Data Communications

What Data Is at Risk and How Can It Be Made Safe?

Creating an Action Plan

