In Fight Against Teen Crash Deaths, New Safety Tech Launches During Awareness Week

Mindr Launches Keepr Drive During National Teen Driver Safety Week to Empower Families with Smart In-Vehicle Safety Technology

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, Mindr, a U.S. leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety technology, announced the launch of its latest innovation, Keepr Drive, an advanced accountability and measurement platform designed to promote safe driving and responsible decision-making among drivers, including teens. Keepr Drive integrates the Keepr® pocket-sized breathalyzer, which measures a user's breath alcohol concentration (BrAC), directly into a driver's vehicle, helping the fight against impaired driving and encouraging smarter choices behind the wheel.

"Every day, about 34 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes—that's one person every 42 minutes," said Kathy Boden Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Mindr. "What's worse is the fact that car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens, and almost a third of young drivers killed in fatal crashes involved underage drinking. Keepr Drive was created to allow technology to empower proactive parents, guardians, and individuals by giving them the tools to support smarter choices, protect their loved ones, and combat drunk driving—helping keep our roads and communities safe. This personal safety device creates a personalized ecosystem of accountability between the driver, the vehicle, and those responsible for the driver."

Launched in 2024, Keepr leverages Mindr's decades of leading innovation in alcohol detection and monitoring technology. Compact yet powerful, the breathalyzer device provides BrAC readings on the go, enabling users to stay accountable with real-time testing. Through seamless app-based integration, Keepr allows users to share data instantly from their smartphones with others, enhancing accountability, convenience, and connectivity. The 'Drive' component connects the Keepr device to a vehicle's ignition interface. When Keepr Drive is enabled, the vehicle only starts after the user provides a breath sample below the BrAC threshold set by their parent or accountability. This empowers users, such as teen drivers and their families, to make smarter choices about their alcohol consumption and driving decisions.

Key Differentiators and Features of Keepr Drive:

Vehicle Integration: Integrates with a vehicle and requires the driver to provide a breath sample before the car can start, encouraging smarter choices and safer driving.

Discreet Design: Unlike traditional breathalyzers, Keepr is small and uses a simple mouthpiece instead of a straw-like tube, offering a more discreet testing experience.

User Customization: Customizable testing schedules for each driver set by the user, parent, guardian, or accountability partner.

Wellness Focus: It helps users promote wellness and stay aligned with personal goals without judgment, fostering a culture of curiosity and self-awareness about the body's response to alcohol.

Trusted Technology: Keepr is backed by Mindr, a leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety technology for over 37 years.

About Keepr

Keepr® is a compact and discreet personal breathalyzer that makes it easy to monitor your breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) and track verified results through a connected app. Users can share results with approved contacts, send and receive testing requests, and view a historical record of results. Keepr is part of the Mindr portfolio of substance detection, monitoring, and safety products. Mindr is a mission-focused company making communities safer through developing innovative technologies. Learn more about Keepr by visiting yourkeepr.com.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org, and ADS Interlock. Mindr is focused on making communities safer through innovative technologies that empower individuals with the tools to make better decisions.

