In first 100 days, Biden's level of funding available for abortion is 19 times Obama levels, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with President Biden's 100th day in office today, Family Research Council is releasing a new resource, "Tracking the Biden Administration," that reports President Biden has made at least $479.9 billion available that can subsidize abortion and abortion businesses – more than 19 times the level set under President Obama.

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package made $467.8 billion available for abortion and abortion businesses. By comparison, within President Obama's first 100 days, he had signed a stimulus bill that included $24.7 billion in subsidies for employer-sponsored plans that cover abortion. These funds made available by the Biden administration expressly exclude existing prohibitions on abortion funding, including the Hyde amendment and Helms amendment. In his first 100 days, President Biden has also funded abortion and abortion businesses by delivering an additional $12.1 billion through executive actions.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins issued the following statement:

"On his 100th day in office, it's more than clear that President Biden has not only returned to the pro-abortion policies of the Obama administration, and is eliminating many of the Trump administration's pro-life policies, but he has expanded abortion funding far beyond the level of any previous administration.

"In his 100-day sprint to the Left, President Biden has forced taxpayers back into a partnership with the abortion industry, both at home and abroad. He has made clear that he places no value on the inherent dignity of human life. His actions deny the truth that every human life, born and unborn, possesses inherent dignity and deserves to be treated with respect.

"As Senator Tim Scott noted in his remarks last night after the Biden address, this is a president who has failed to find the common ground he promised. Instead, President Biden has prioritized spending taxpayer dollars on abortion, making Obama look moderate by comparison," concluded Perkins.

Connor Semelsberger, Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity at Family Research Council, added:

"The level of federal taxpayer funds made available to the abortion industry in President Biden's first 100 days is unprecedented. As a senator from Delaware, Joe Biden consistently supported key provisions like the Hyde and Helms amendments, which prohibit funding for abortion at home and abroad. But as president, Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that expressly excluded these longstanding provisions in key areas, despite members of both parties coming together to maintain abortion funding restrictions in the five COVID-19 relief packages signed by President Trump."

For more information, please visit: www.frcaction.org/biden.

SOURCE Family Research Council

