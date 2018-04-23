In First Positioning in a Magic Quadrant, Workato Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

"The adoption of cloud and business applications is fundamentally changing how people and organizations work, and businesses are increasingly recognizing the need to adopt modern platforms that support fast, self-service integrations that both IT and lines of business can use," said Vijay Tella, founder and CEO of Workato. "In our view, being recognized as a Leader in our first year of participation in this report is further proof of our business momentum and our focus on providing the most innovative product that our customers trust and love to use every day. We look forward to the future as we continue to push the boundaries in transforming every line of business in every enterprise."

Workato offers an Intelligent Automation platform - a seamless platform, powered by AI, that includes iPaaS, workflow automation and bots. The company established itself as a frontrunner with over 300% growth in revenue, and 3500+ customers across 59 countries rolling out a diverse set of innovative integration, automation use cases - some of which are captured in this blog post.

According to Gartner, "An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution provides capabilities to enable subscribers (aka "tenants") to implement data, application, API and process integration projects involving any combination of cloud-resident and on-premises endpoints. This is achieved by developing, deploying, executing, managing and monitoring integration processes/flows that connect multiple endpoints so that they can work together."

"At Coupa, Workato continues to demonstrate how powerful and versatile its platform is. Every week more and more lines of business are choosing to use Workato to solve a wide variety of uses cases and are doing so in record time," said Hans Gustavson, Senior Director of Cloud Operations at Coupa. "Simple, fun, satisfying, rapid, and reliable. These are all phrases I think about when I think about Workato."

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report or give Workato a try by signing up at https://www.workato.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service by Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Eric Thoo, Bindi Bhullar, Betty J. Zakheim. April 18, 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Workato

Workato, an iPaaS leader trusted by over 3,500 customers, is the only platform for intelligent automations providing enterprise integration, process automation, and a citizen experience, enabling business users and IT to collaborate to build, operate and rollout automations without compromising security and governance. The world's top brands run on Workato including the #1 SaaS company, #1 enterprise collaboration company, #1 financial services company, #1 bakery cafe chain, #1 big data company, #1 cloud content management company, #1 home improvement company, #1 professional soccer league, #1 arts and crafts retail store, and more. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Blog: http://www.workato.com/blog

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/workato

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-first-positioning-in-a-magic-quadrant-workato-recognized-as-a-leader-in-2018-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-integration-platform-as-a-service-300634277.html

SOURCE Workato

Related Links

http://www.workato.com

