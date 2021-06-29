In First Year, Z PLUMBERZ Lays Groundwork To Become Leading Plumbing Franchise

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z PLUMBERZ, a full-service and fast-growing commercial and residential plumbing franchise, today announced several company milestones.

Since launching last year as part of BELFOR Franchise Group – the world's largest residential and commercial services franchise group – Z PLUMBERZ has added multiple locations in Michigan as well as units in Ohio, California, Indiana and Georgia. Ranging from minor maintenance to extensive repairs, Z PLUMBERZ provides 24/7 plumbing, sewer and drain services. In addition, the company also offers advanced yet necessary services such as trenchless no-dig pipe lining, thermal imaging and smoke testing.

"From expanding into new states, adding to our high-quality service offerings and growing our first-class team, we're thrilled at the success we've seen during our first year of operation," said Matt O'Rourke, President of Z PLUMBERZ. "We are grateful to be part of BELFOR Franchise Group, which has provided us with the top-notch training and tools needed to succeed in our industry, and we look forward to continuing to grow our franchise in the months and years to come."

Another milestone for the brand was the launch of the Z PLUMBERZ Apprenticeship Program , which helps young plumbers enter the trade by providing skills-based coaching on work plans, goal-setting and operational management.

"With their unmatched customer service and dedication to training the next generation of plumbing professionals, Z PLUMBERZ has been an important addition to our BELFOR Franchise Group family," said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Franchise Group. "As the demand for plumbing professionals grows, Z PLUMBERZ has excelled and distinguished itself in the industry by offering clients solution-oriented services that will fuel the brand's growth in the coming years."

To find a Z PLUMBERZ location near you, click here .

About Z PLUMBERZ

Z PLUMBERZ is a full-service, fast-growing plumbing franchise. Z PLUMBERZ provides expert repairs, installation and maintenance for emergencies or long-term, preventative safeguarding. From blockages, sewer lines, appliances, infrastructure and more, Z PLUMBERZ's Call Center Support and experienced plumbers work 24/7 to ensure long-lasting and reliable plumbing, drains and sewer solutions in residential, commercial and industrial settings. Z PLUMBERZ is part of BELFOR Franchise Group , a division of BELFOR Property Restoration , the world's largest property restoration company. For more information, please visit www.zplumberz.com .

CONTACT: Alexandra Chamberlain

BELFOR Property Restoration

610.529.1502

[email protected]

SOURCE Z PLUMBERZ

Related Links

https://www.zplumberz.com

