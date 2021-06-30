In-flight Catering Services Market in Diversified Support Services Industry to grow by USD 13.87 billion | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the in-flight catering services market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The in-flight catering services market in the diversified support services industry is expected to grow by USD 13.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 27% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

In-flight Catering Services Market in the Diversified Support Services 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight catering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-flight catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-flight catering services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight catering services market vendors

In-flight Catering Services Market in the Diversified Support Services 2021-2025: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the in-flight catering services market in the diversified support services industry. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, Flying Food Group LLC, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, SATS Ltd., The Emirates Group, and Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. are some of the major market participants.

In-flight Catering Services Market Size

In-flight Catering Services Market Trends

In-flight Catering Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing customer expectations as one of the prime reasons driving the In-flight Catering Services Market growth during the next few years. However, fluctuating airline ticket prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

