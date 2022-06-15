In-flight Catering Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.31%|Increase in Air Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 10:16 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the In-flight Catering Services Market, operating under the global Industrials market. The latest report on the In-flight Catering Services Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 5.79 billion, at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download our Sample Report.
The increase in air passenger traffic and influence of tourism is notably driving the in-flight catering services market growth, although factors such as fluctuating airline ticket prices may impede market growth.
In-flight Catering Services Market: Segmentation
- Product
- Food
- Beverages
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The food segment's market share of in-flight catering services would expand significantly. Meals, breakfast items, pre-packed meals, fresh snacks, and fruits are among the products available in the worldwide in-flight catering services market's food category. Alternative meals for passengers on restricted diets, such as lactose-free or gluten-free meals, can be arranged in advance from the food caterers.
Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
In-flight Catering Services Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-flight catering services market report covers the following areas:
- In-Flight Catering Services Market size
- In-Flight Catering Services Market trends
- In-Flight Catering Services Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising trend of serving prepackaged meals as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight catering services market growth during the next few years.
In-flight Catering Services Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight catering services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in-flight catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in-flight catering services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight catering services market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Barge Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Industrial Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
In-flight Catering Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 5.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.80
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Diversified support services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Exhibit 47: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft
- Exhibit 51: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Overview
- Exhibit 52: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus
- 10.6 Flying Food Group LLC
- Exhibit 55: Flying Food Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Flying Food Group LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Flying Food Group LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 Frankenberg GmbH
- Exhibit 58: Frankenberg GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Frankenberg GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Frankenberg GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.8 gategroup Holding AG
- 10.9 Newrest Group International SAS
- Exhibit 66: Newrest Group International SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Newrest Group International SAS - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Newrest Group International SAS - Key offerings
- 10.10 SATS Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: SATS Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: SATS Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: SATS Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Emirates Group
- Exhibit 72: The Emirates Group - Overview
- Exhibit 73: The Emirates Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: The Emirates Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: The Emirates Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc – Key news
- Exhibit 79: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article