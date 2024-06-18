In-Flight Catering Services Market size is set to grow by USD 7.38 billion from 2024-2028, increase in air passenger traffic globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-flight catering services market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.38 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.9% during the forecast period. increase in air passenger traffic globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising trend of meal ordering devices However, fluctuating airline ticket prices poses a challenge.Key market players include AAS Catering Co. Ltd., Air Arabia PJSC, AIR France, Amber Green Corp., ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., Brahims Holdings Berhad, CATRION, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, EGYPTAIR AIRLINES CO., Flying Food Group LLC, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup, KLM Catering Services Schiphol bv, Newrest Group International SAS, Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C., Singapore Airlines Ltd., Sojitz Corp., The Emirates Group, and Universal Weather and Aviation Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global in-flight catering services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Food and Beverages), Type (Economy class, Business class, and First class), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AAS Catering Co. Ltd., Air Arabia PJSC, AIR France, Amber Green Corp., ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., Brahims Holdings Berhad, CATRION, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, EGYPTAIR AIRLINES CO., Flying Food Group LLC, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup, KLM Catering Services Schiphol bv, Newrest Group International SAS, Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C., Singapore Airlines Ltd., Sojitz Corp., The Emirates Group, and Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The MOD function in smartphones, utilized by Emirates cabin crew, enables connection to Wi-Fi routers for placing meal orders through approved apps. These devices lack SIM cards, streamlining the ordering process and reducing errors. This efficient technology is driving growth in the in-flight catering services market, enhancing overall service quality and passenger satisfaction.

The In-Flight Catering Services market is experiencing significant growth with various airlines and manufacturers focusing on providing high-quality meals and beverages to passengers. Commercial airlines are implementing advanced catering technologies to enhance the in-flight dining experience. These technologies include automated meal delivery systems, contactless ordering, and customized meal options. Additionally, the use of sustainable and organic ingredients is becoming a trend in the industry. Companies are also investing in research and development to create innovative and tasty meal options for passengers. Overall, the In-Flight Catering Services market is evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of travelers.

Market Challenges

The in-flight catering services market may experience hindrances due to the volatile airline ticket pricing landscape. With passengers increasingly opting for trains or budget flights, the gap between train and flight travel is diminishing. As a result, unpredictable ticket prices could deter potential customers and negatively impact market growth.

In-Flight Catering Services market faces several challenges. Airlines aim for premium cabins with high-quality meals, yet cost is a significant factor. Classes of service vary, from business to economy, requiring different catering options. Regulations and logistics are complex, with strict safety and health requirements. Consumers expect customized menus, dietary needs, and cultural preferences. Sustainability is a growing concern, with demand for organic, locally sourced, and eco-friendly offerings. Competition is intense, with numerous players vying for market share. Technology integration, such as mobile ordering and contactless delivery, is essential to meet evolving customer expectations. Overall, the In-Flight Catering Services market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Segment Overview

This in-flight catering services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Food

1.2 Beverages Type 2.1 Economy class

2.2 Business class

2.3 First class Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Food- In-Flight Catering Services Market: This market caters to the food and beverage needs of airline passengers. Companies provide a range of options, from simple meals to gourmet dishes. The market's growth is driven by increasing air travel and the desire for better in-flight dining experiences. Competition is fierce, with companies focusing on quality, variety, and convenience to attract customers. Partnerships with airlines and catering to specific dietary needs are also key strategies. The market is expected to continue growing due to the expanding air travel industry and evolving consumer preferences.

Research Analysis

The In-Flight Catering Services Market encompasses the provision of on-board meals for passengers during long haul flights. Airlines utilize IT and inventory management systems to streamline their catering operations, implementing Lean and Just-in-Time manufacturing in commercial kitchens. Commercial aircraft classes offer varying meal options, with Airline caterers ensuring regionally appropriate meals and special dietary needs. Safety regulations govern the supply chain management of in-flight catering, ensuring food safety in commercial aeroplanes. Consumer lifestyles influence the demand for FullService Carriers and LowCost Carriers, driving the need for in-flight catering automation and catering management. Premium cabin passengers enjoy pre-ordered meal offerings, while continental meal alternatives cater to diverse tastes. Contract renewals between airlines and caterers are crucial for market growth.

Market Research Overview

The In-Flight Catering Services market refers to the provision of food and beverage offerings to passengers on board aircraft. This market caters to various airlines and private jet operators, offering a range of menu options from basic meals to gourmet cuisine. The market is driven by factors such as increasing passenger traffic, growing demand for premium in-flight services, and advancements in food preservation and presentation technologies. Companies in this sector source raw materials, prepare meals, and ensure timely delivery to airports for loading onto aircraft. The market faces challenges such as maintaining food quality during long flights, adhering to dietary restrictions, and complying with safety regulations. Overall, the In-Flight Catering Services market is a significant contributor to the aviation industry, providing passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience.

