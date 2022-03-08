In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market to Reach USD 11.65 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.36% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is Segmented by Type (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, and IFE Content), Aircraft (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, and Business Jets), and Connectivity (Satellite Connectivity and Air-to-ground Connectivity): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Air Travel Category.

The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.65 Billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

Major factors driving the growth of the In-flight entertainment and connectivity market:

The In-flight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to grow due to factors such as advancements in connectivity technologies, rising demand for luxury air travel with better in-flight experiences, and an increase in the number of air travelers.

Furthermore, by providing a seamless, accessible, reliable, and high-performing experience for the user gate-to-gate, a frictionless connection to the airplane Wi-Fi network will significantly improve the user experience and dramatically increase the rebooking of flights.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-0Z80/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INFLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY MARKET

In order to stay competitive and gain a first-mover advantage, major in-flight connectivity companies have been investing heavily in networking and connectivity technology innovation. By providing a seamless, accessible, reliable, and high-performing experience for the user gate-to-gate, a frictionless connection to the airplane Wi-Fi network will significantly improve the user experience and dramatically increase the uptake rate in service. Leading players in the In-flight entertainment and connectivity market are aiming to launch new connectivity technologies and advanced portals that can be integrated on planes to increase bandwidth capacity and connectivity speed, as well as provide smart connectivity to passengers' electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The number of airline passengers has increased as a result of factors such as rising middle-class disposable income and the emergence of low-cost airlines. This in turn is expected to drive the for in-flight entertainment and connectivity services has risen dramatically as the number of airline passengers has increased. Moreover, the demand for IFE is rapidly rising, with passengers viewing flight journeys as an experience rather than a means of transportation. In-flight passengers are using more devices than ever before. As a result, rising demand for in-flight experiences is propelling the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market forward.

Most IFC connectivity providers now charge passengers for connectivity, with the carrier receiving a royalty for providing access to the aircraft. This transactional model will undergo a transformation, with most global carriers leaning toward a charge-free model for passengers in the near future.

Passengers can enjoy personalized wireless and seat-centric entertainment thanks to IFEC systems. They're also light, which helps to reduce the overall weight of the plane and improve fuel efficiency. This in turn is expected to fuel the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0Z80/In_flight_Entertainment_and_Connectivity_Market

INFLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, IFE Content is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Based on Aircraft, the Narrow Body is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Domestic air travel has grown in popularity in countries such as India, Japan, Australia, China, the United States, and Russia over the years. The demand for narrow-body aircraft is expected to rise around the world as air travel grows.

Based on connectivity, Satellite Connectivity is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2030.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0Z80/In_flight_Entertainment_and_Connectivity_Market

Key Players

Anuvu

EchoStar Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Intelsat

Kymeta Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SITA (Onair)

Thales Group

Thinkom Solutions, Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-0Z80/In_flight_Entertainment_and_Connectivity_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0Z80&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market size is projected to reach USD 1569.9 Million by 2028, from USD 631.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global In-flight Entertainment Component market size is projected to reach USD 14850 Million by 2028, from USD 6147.9 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global Inflight Advertising market size is projected to reach USD 622 Million by 2027, from USD 392.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Inflight Shopping market size is projected to reach USD 863.8 Million by 2027, from USD 606.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Inflight Catering market size is estimated to be worth USD 16440 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 20210 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

- Global Inflight Galley Equipment Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Inflight Headsets Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Inflight Charging Stations Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Inflight Connectivity Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports