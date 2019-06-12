In-flight Entertainment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Fit Type; Aircraft Type; and Product Type

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027. The global In-flight entertainment market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The aviation sector is aggressively growing in terms of passenger count, aircraft count, technological up gradation, and the emergence of newer technologies. The inclination curve of air passenger travel is steadily climbing across geographies pressuring which is pressurizing the airliner companies to procure an increased number of aircraft. On a global scenario, the count of commercial air passenger is anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the years. Extensive usage of in-flight entertainments in various applications is responsible for boosting the entire in-flight entertainment market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5774519/?utm_source=PRN



A key trend which will predominantly affect the In-flight entertainment market in the coming years is the emergence of IFE systems with multiple facelifts.Entertainment kiosks, IFE apps, pre-flight downloads, and other functionalities are few innovations of in-flight entertainment that provide the passengers with more choices.



Further, the in-flight service providers are integrating the systems with newer technologies including virtual reality, biometrics, and others.The airlines are entering into tie-ups with the service providers of the cab, which allows the travelers to explore and plan the ground transportation options during the flight.



These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the In-flight entertainment market.



In-flight entertainment market by fit type is segmented into LineFit and RetroFit.The line fit holds the highest market share.



The increasing orders from different airlines across the globe are increasing the manufacturing line of aircraft. The number of aircraft orders is increasing, and the same is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby furnishing the future of in-flight entertainment line fit market.



The overall In-flight entertainment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the In-flight entertainment market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers; external consultants such as valuation experts, and research analysts; and key opinion leaders specializing in the in-flight entertainment industry.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5774519/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

