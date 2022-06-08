In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product and Geography (2021-2025)

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Australia is the key markets for market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. New commercial aircraft deliveries and investments in new airport projects will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hardware is a crucial component that runs the connectivity and entertainment platforms, as well as acts as an interface through which a passenger can access digital communication and provides access to passengers to stream content onboard. Owing to the growing popularity of in-flight connectivity services, major aircraft manufacturers (such as Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier) have been entering into contracts with IFEC support hardware providers to develop and supply lightweight products that consume less energy and have minimal impact on the overall weight of the aircraft. The demand for hardware has boosted the growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market.

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the In-flight Entertainment Systems Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (hardware, connectivity, and content) and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America )

Key Companies- Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. among others

Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. among others Driver- Technological advancements and partnerships to drive the market

Technological advancements and partnerships to drive the market Challenge- High costs associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware to hamper the market growth

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Major Growth Driver

Technological advancements and partnerships

Many aircraft companies are investing heavily in technology to differentiate themselves from competitors.VR in aircraft is heating up, with in-flight VR which provides VR headsets to its passengers on selected routes. Airlines are striving to provide an entirely new experience to passengers through VR. Continuous investments in innovations and advancement in networking and connectivity technologies have encouraged prominent players to introduce enhanced technologies to sustain competition and gain a first-mover advantage. Prominent players in the market are aiming at launching hybrid technologies and advanced Wi-Fi devices that can be deployed in aircraft, plying on mid-haul and short-haul routes, to enhance bandwidth capacity and connectivity speed. Major hardware vendors, such as Panasonic Avionics and Row 44, have formed strategic alliances to deliver international content as a part of their hardware IFEC system package alongside acquiring contracts from live television service suppliers to fulfill this purpose.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Major Growth Trend

Ongoing development of IFEC and wireless-IFE

IFEC service delivery is becoming a unique selling proposition where dynamic technologies and connectivity service delivery podiums empower air flight carriers to differentiate their offering either by hi-tech features conveyed to passengers or by cost. The substantial growth prospects of the in-flight entertainment systems market can be attributed to the surging prominence of wireless solutions adaptability in single and twin-aisle aircraft. Airlines operators are providing IFE to the customers as there is a high demand for live TV shows and in-flight internet connectivity, which enhances customer experience and drives the interest of satellite operators and service providers. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to offer new opportunities for the vendors operating in the global in-flight entertainment systems market. Vendors have been focusing on offering technologies for improving the customer s in-flight experience and improving safety. Some of the major vendors of connected aircraft solutions have been focusing on offering products with advanced features. This is expected to favor the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Key Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Burrana Pty Ltd.

FDS Avionics Corp.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

GOGO LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Group Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Safran SA

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

The in-flight entertainment systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 296.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, France, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Aerospace and defense

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Connectivity - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Landscape Overview

9.3 Recovery phase

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.4 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 45: Burrana Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Burrana Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Burrana Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.3 Burrana Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 48: FDS Avionics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 49: FDS Avionics Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: FDS Avionics Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 FDS Avionics Corp.

Exhibit 51: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 53: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 54: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 56: GOGO LLC - Overview



Exhibit 57: GOGO LLC - Business segments

10.6 GOGO LLC

Exhibit 58: GOGO LLC – Key news



Exhibit 59: GOGO LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: GOGO LLC - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 66: Inmarsat Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Inmarsat Group Ltd. - Business segments

10.8 Inmarsat Group Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Inmarsat Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 69: Inmarsat Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Inmarsat Group Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 76: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 77: Safran SA - Business segments

10.10 Safran SA

Exhibit 78: Safran SA – Key news



Exhibit 79: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Safran SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Business segments

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 83: Thales Group – Key news



Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Segment focus



Exhibit 86: Viasat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Viasat Inc. - Business segments

10.12 Viasat Inc.

Exhibit 88: Viasat Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Viasat Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources



Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

