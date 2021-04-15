In Force Technology, Inc. Joins Forces with Burrillville, RI, School District & Town's Police Department

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A software company, In Force Technology, Inc., joined forces with the Burrillville, RI, School District and the Burrillville, RI, Police Department to protect students and staff during an active threat. Faculty will have the ability to notify law enforcement and first responders of a crisis event and be able to communicate directly to provide critical details needed to end the threat as soon as possible.

Traditionally placed 9-1-1 calls can take an average of five minutes to be routed from the centralized public safety answering point (PSAP) to the closest responding agency, lengthening the time for first responders to get on scene. The second problem of at-risk facilities is the inability to effectively communicate to one another from inside the same building as well as to collectively provide details of an active threat to law enforcement, causing additional time delays and leading to confusion when law enforcement arrives.

IN FORCE911's software enables an alert to reach all internal staff and responding agencies in less than four seconds, which provides a two-way communication window between faculty inside the school who can share information (protocols and procedures) with one another and responding police officers in real time, increasing clearer communications.

School staff and administrators will have the ability to launch an alert from any device in seconds. IN FORCE911 sends alerts and messages directly to the dispatch consoles, in-vehicle terminals and mobile devices of police officers simultaneously -- avoiding the call routing process. First responders will have access to the digital building schematics, aerial photos and emergency operational plans and internet protocol (IP) based camera feeds from the school integrated through IN FORCE911.

The partnership starts April 2021, as schools begin their transition to in-person learning. All parties feel confident in the partnership, as it enhances aid response to all five schools within the Burrillville district.

Dr. Michael J Sollitto, Superintendent at Burrillville School Department, says, "The Burrillville School Department has a long history of working collaboratively with the Burrillville Police Department (and first responders) to ensure that student and staff safety is our highest priority. Our partnership with In Force Technology, Inc. represents a continuation of this collaboration. We are looking forward to working with In Force in the coming months as we implement the real-time notification and alert system."

Stephen J. Lynch, Chief of Police at Burrillville, RI says, "We have a very solid, active team approach to keeping our schools as safe as possible. We work with EMS, the School department and busing vendor, in being proactive and aggressive with school safety initiatives. We are really looking forward to building IN FORCE911 into our school safety protocols, operations, communications and plans. I feel their product has the ability for greatly increasing police response times and clarity when it is needed most for Burrillville students and school staff."

