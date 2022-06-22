In-Game Advertising Market Size to Grow by almost USD 3.54 Billion| Forecasting Strategy for the New Normal | Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 11:45 ET
Alphabet Inc., Anzu Ltd., and Electronic Arts Inc. will emerge as major in-game advertising market participants
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The In-Game Advertising Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.54 billion, at a CAGR of 16%. The in-game advertising market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., and Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc among others. Furthermore, this report extensively covers in-game advertising market segmentation by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) and platform (mobile, computing, and console).
The In-game advertising market is driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming. The growing adoption of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-speed internet have encouraged game-developing companies to increase their focus on improving app design. Also, vendors are increasingly adopting freemium models wherein the initial level of a game is offered free of cost, and users need to pay for accessing the advanced levels.
These factors have significantly increased the demand for mobile games among end-users. In addition, other factors such as an increase in the number of gamers and the growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies are expected to trigger the in-game advertising market toward witnessing a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.
Major Three In-Game Advertising Market Participants:
Alphabet Inc.
Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Google AdMob which provides in-game advertising services.
Anzu Ltd.
Anzu Ltd. operates its business through the Advertising services segment. The company offers in-game advertisement services for brands in premium games across various platforms such as mobiles and PCs.
Electronic Arts Inc.
Electronic Arts Inc. operates its business through Packaged goods and other segments. The company offers in-game advertising services for the games developed by the company.
In-Game Advertising Market Segmentation
- Platform
- Mobile
- Computing
- Console
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Based on the platform, the market saw maximum growth in the mobile segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the availability of low-cost, large-screen mobile devices with high display resolution which has enhanced the gaming experience of users.
Similarly, APAC presented maximum growth opportunities for vendors with a market share of 34%. Factors such as the increasing penetration internet and the rising adoption of low-cost smartphones are driving the market growth in the region.
|
In-game Advertising Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 3.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain: In-game advertising
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Platform
- 5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Computing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Console - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Console - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Console - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Platform
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- 10.4 Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Blizzard Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Blizzard Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Blizzard Entertainment Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Blizzard Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Electronic Arts Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Electronic Arts Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Electronic Arts Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 ironSource Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: ironSource Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: ironSource Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: ironSource Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 MediaSpike Inc.
- Exhibit 61: MediaSpike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: MediaSpike Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: MediaSpike Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Motive Interactive Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Motive Interactive Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Motive Interactive Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Motive Interactive Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Playwire LLC
- Exhibit 67: Playwire LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Playwire LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Playwire LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 RapidFire Inc.
- Exhibit 70: RapidFire Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: RapidFire Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: RapidFire Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 WPP Plc
- Exhibit 73: WPP Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: WPP Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: WPP Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 79: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
