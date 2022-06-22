In-Game Advertising Market Size to Grow by almost USD 3.54 Billion| Forecasting Strategy for the New Normal | Technavio

For a more detailed analysis

The In-game advertising market is driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming. The growing adoption of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-speed internet have encouraged game-developing companies to increase their focus on improving app design. Also, vendors are increasingly adopting freemium models wherein the initial level of a game is offered free of cost, and users need to pay for accessing the advanced levels.

These factors have significantly increased the demand for mobile games among end-users. In addition, other factors such as an increase in the number of gamers and the growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies are expected to trigger the in-game advertising market toward witnessing a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report right now!

Major Three In-Game Advertising Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Google AdMob which provides in-game advertising services.

Anzu Ltd.

Anzu Ltd. operates its business through the Advertising services segment. The company offers in-game advertisement services for brands in premium games across various platforms such as mobiles and PCs.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc. operates its business through Packaged goods and other segments. The company offers in-game advertising services for the games developed by the company.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy the Sample Report Now!

In-Game Advertising Market Segmentation

Platform

Mobile



Computing



Console

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Based on the platform, the market saw maximum growth in the mobile segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the availability of low-cost, large-screen mobile devices with high display resolution which has enhanced the gaming experience of users.

Similarly, APAC presented maximum growth opportunities for vendors with a market share of 34%. Factors such as the increasing penetration internet and the rising adoption of low-cost smartphones are driving the market growth in the region.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the in-game advertising market Request Sample Report

Related Reports:

Game Streaming Market- The game streaming market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% and the market share will increase to USD 1.14 billion from 2021 to 2026. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market- The MMORPG market share is expected to increase to USD 7.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87%. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Sample Report

In-game Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain: In-game advertising

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Platform

5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Computing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Console - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Console - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Console - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 45: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

10.4 Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 51: Blizzard Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Blizzard Entertainment Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Blizzard Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 54: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Electronic Arts Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Electronic Arts Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 ironSource Ltd.

Exhibit 58: ironSource Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: ironSource Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: ironSource Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 MediaSpike Inc.

Exhibit 61: MediaSpike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: MediaSpike Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: MediaSpike Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Motive Interactive Inc.

Exhibit 64: Motive Interactive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Motive Interactive Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Motive Interactive Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Playwire LLC

Exhibit 67: Playwire LLC - Overview



Exhibit 68: Playwire LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Playwire LLC - Key offerings

10.11 RapidFire Inc.

Exhibit 70: RapidFire Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: RapidFire Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: RapidFire Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 WPP Plc

Exhibit 73: WPP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: WPP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: WPP Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology



Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio