In-Game Advertising Market Size to grow by USD 3.54 billion | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global in-game advertising market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying different strategies such as extensively investing in joint ventures and acquisitions for capturing major shares and expanding their presence globally to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Various other players in the market are opting for M&A ad strategic alliances to acquire additional market share and enhance their market reach and customer base.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

ironSource Ltd.

MediaSpike Inc.

Motive Interactive Inc.

Playwire LLC

RapidFire Inc.

WPP Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the in-game advertising market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 34% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing penetration of broadband, as well as the rising use of smartphones, will facilitate the in-game advertising market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for in-game advertising in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The smartphone penetration is steadily rising in these regions which were recorded to be 60%-65% in 2019, resulting in boosting online gaming through smartphones and mobiles.

Key Segment Analysis

Mobile gaming is one of the prominent sections of the global gaming market for the past few years, with 45%-50% smartphones penetration taking place across the globe in 2020.

The wide availability of low-cost and large-screen smartphones that provide high-resolution displays gives a good gaming experience to its users, encouraging people to opt for mobile gaming. Also, mobile-based gaming applications are constantly influencing online stores than any other application. Thus, the advertising enterprises are encouraged to provide in-game advertising such as reward videos, banners, native ads, and interstitial advertising to stay up in the game and offer a competitive advantage over other market players.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/in-game-advertising-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing number of gamers and rise in partnerships between video game companies and advertisers is one of the key drivers for the global in-game advertising market growth. Games such as Apex Legends and Fortnite are boosting the gaming industry with free-to-play online availability. Moreover, the industry is estimated to elevate more than $300, simultaneously increasing the number of gamers to cross 2.4 billion users around the world by 2025. Thus, the advertisers are encouraged to invest more in in-game advertising which will enable them to reach a larger audience and fuel up the market growth during the forecast period.

The rise in the use of advertising blocking solutions is one of the major challenges to the in-game advertising market share growth. The in-game advertising is considered as interrupting mediums occurring before the game starts and in between the game resulting in affecting the user's experience and increasing frustrations, as most of the advertisements are irrelevant and do not have any value to the user. Thus, the users (gamers) are forced to adopt advertisement blocking solutions which are expected to hinder the in-game advertising market growth during the forecast period.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the in-game advertising market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cloud Advertising Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Video Game Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In-Game Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio