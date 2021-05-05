In-Game Advertising Market to grow by USD 10.97 billion through 2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 05, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the in-game advertising market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by platform, which is the leading segment in the market?
Mobile is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20%
- Who are the top players in the market?
Alphabet Inc., Anzu Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., engage, MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire Media LLC, RapidFire Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing popularity of mobile gaming is driving the growth of the market. However, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions will hamper market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Anzu Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., engage, MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire Media LLC, and RapidFire Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of mobile gaming will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this in-game advertising market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
In-Game Advertising Market is segmented as below:
- Platform
- Mobile
- Computing
- Console
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in-game advertising market report covers the following areas:
- In-Game Advertising Market Size
- In-Game Advertising Market Trends
- In-Game Advertising Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increase in the number of gamers and a growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies as one of the prime reasons driving the In-Game Advertising Market growth during the next few years.
In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in-game advertising market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in-game advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in-game advertising market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-game advertising market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Computing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Console - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Anzu Ltd.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- engage
- MediaSpike Inc.
- Motive Interactive Inc.
- Playwire Media LLC
- RapidFire Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
