In-Game Advertising Market to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
Aug 03, 2021, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-game advertising market is expected to grow by USD 3.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies, the increase in popularity of mobile gaming, and the growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions will hamper the market growth.
In-Game Advertising Market: Platform Landscape
Based on the market segmentation by platform, the mobile segment had considerable growth in 2020. The segment offers immense growth opportunities to vendors. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
In-Game Advertising Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the popularity of mobile gaming. China and Japan are the key markets for the in-game advertising market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.
- Blizzard Entertainment Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- ironSource Ltd.
- MediaSpike Inc.
- Motive Interactive Inc.
- Playwire LLC
- RapidFire Inc.
- WPP Plc
