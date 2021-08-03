In-Game Advertising Market to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Factors such as the increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies, the increase in popularity of mobile gaming, and the growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions will hamper the market growth.

In-Game Advertising Market: Platform Landscape

Based on the market segmentation by platform, the mobile segment had considerable growth in 2020. The segment offers immense growth opportunities to vendors. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

In-Game Advertising Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the popularity of mobile gaming. China and Japan are the key markets for the in-game advertising market in APAC.

Global Gaming Market- The gaming market is segmented by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), platform (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Gaming Peripheral Market- The gaming peripheral market is segmented by technology (wired and wireless), type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and mouse pads), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

ironSource Ltd.

MediaSpike Inc.

Motive Interactive Inc.

Playwire LLC

RapidFire Inc.

WPP Plc

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

