In Good Taste Wines Partners with theSkimm to Launch The United Grapes of America

"As we all work to navigate one of the most complicated elections in history, theSkimm is thrilled to be teaming up with In Good Taste to help voters get informed and make their voices heard at the polls this year," said Jodi Patkin, VP of Brand Marketing at theSkimm. "After all, civic engagement and good wine are the perfect pairing."

Providing relevant and streamlined information for both new and experienced voters, theSkimm created a one-stop-shop to help voters get registered, request an absentee ballot, navigate their state's voting rules, and get informed with easy-to-use tools and non-partisan info all in one place leading up to election day on November 3rd.

"This is going to be one of the most important elections of our lifetime, and we want to help give Americans the tools to make voting as easy as enjoying a glass of wine," In Good Taste Co-founder, Zach Feinberg expressed. "With this kit, we wanted to showcase underrepresented regions across America, and help people discover unique wines that are being produced in their own backyards."

The launch of the United Grapes of America Flight comes as the 3rd kit release for the company; In Good Taste saw massive success with the launch of both the California Wine Mixer and Wild Child flights, paving the way for the timely release of UGA. This highly anticipated flight comes with eight, by-the-glass (187ml) wines, including a riesling from upstate New York, a pinot noir from Oregon, a roussanne from Texas and a petit verdot from Virginia, plus a few more surprises. As with all of their tasting flights, customers have the option to be led through a virtual tasting with one of In Good Taste's in-house wine experts.

In Good Taste, the world's leading producer of by-the-glass wines, brings the tasting room experience to your living room through guided, expert-led, virtual tastings. Their patented, 6 ounce mini bottles allow customers to taste a variety of high quality wines, before purchasing the full bottle. Unlike traditional wineries, In Good Taste purchases premium wine by the barrel from small family run vineyards around the world. In Good Taste believes uncovering new wines shouldn't be reserved for the experts, and that every glass is an opportunity for connection with people near and far. Headquartered in Los Angeles, In Good Taste Wines anticipates major expansion into eCommerce, retail, and subscription services in the next 12 months.

Skimm 2020 is a non-partisan initiative providing the information and tools millennial women need to cast their ballot with confidence. With millions of millennials relocated due to COVID-19 and election rules constantly changing, this voting bloc is facing one of the most complicated elections in history. And the stakes have never been higher: millennials are now the nation's largest living adult generation, and their voter turnout has been on the rise since 2014, especially among millennial women. If every millennial voted, they could decide the election. #WeCanDecide

