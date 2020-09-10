In Good Taste Wines Takes Flight into Full Bottles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, In Good Taste Wines announces the launch of 750ml, full bottles for 6 of their wine brands. Totaling 15 individual wines, this expansion enables customers not only to discover new wines they'll love through the brand's mini bottle tasting flights, but also to share these favorites with family and friends.

The company has seen massive success since their March launch, introducing their 2 original wine flights and planning for many more. In response to the overwhelming support and customer requests, the brand made the decision to launch full bottle options. This milestone in the brand's evolution proves that In Good Taste is revolutionizing the way people discover new wines and experience virtual tastings.

Seeing growth in more than just their offerings, In just 5 months, the company has grown to include multiple new leadership positions, hired 25+ wine experts to lead their virtual tastings and moved their production from LA to their new winery in Sonoma County. Excitement for the future and additional product offerings is at an all time high.

Solomon Reda, Head of Marketing at In Good Taste, expands upon why the release is meaningful. "The launch of our 750ml bottles finally let's create a 'taste before you buy' customer journey. Being offered alongside our existing tasting flights, customers will be more comfortable investing in a full bottle of wine, of something they've already tried before."

This new route of wine discovery is something that the company will continue to build upon, allowing for wine to become more and more accessible to everyone.

In Good Taste, the world's leading producer of by-the-glass wines, brings the tasting room experience to your living room through guided, expert-led, virtual tastings. Their patented, 6 ounce mini bottles allow customers to taste a variety of high quality wines, before purchasing the full bottle. Unlike traditional wineries, In Good Taste purchases premium wine by the barrel from small family run vineyards around the world. This flexibility provides the customer with a unique, discovery-forward tasting experience, as flights are assembled from wines across the globe. In Good Taste believes uncovering new wines shouldn't be reserved for the experts, and that every glass is an opportunity for connection with people near and far. Headquartered in Los Angeles, In Good Taste Wines anticipates major expansion into eCommerce, retail, and subscription services in the next 12 months.

