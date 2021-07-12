In Growth Spurt Since Joining OneOncology, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Fort Worth Adds 3 Practices and 14 Physicians

In addition, four physicians are joining these practices – a gynecologic oncologist, two radiation oncologists and a fellowship trained breast surgeon – who will care for patients at new practice locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The physicians were all recruited by OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices. Since joining OneOncology eight months ago, The Center has now added 14 physicians across four specialties, which represents more than 60 percent increase in physicians on staff. By adding oncology specialists across the continuum of care, these new physicians will enhance the patient-centered approach to caring for patients for which The Center is known.

"Our partnership with OneOncology has afforded us the opportunity to grow and offer our patients additional services along the continuum of care," said Ray Page, DO, PhD, FACOI, FASCO, President of The Center. "At The Center we pride ourselves on providing our patients with the highest-quality holistic care options close to home for any cancer diagnosis. For us, it's not just about treating cancer, it's about healing lives. That's why adding physicians from different specialties to our practice is so important. Having the ability to attract new practices to join The Center and bring on additional physicians shows how the OneOncology partnership enhances our care delivery."

The practices that are now part of The Center are:

North Texas Gynecologic Oncology: Two gynecological oncologists caring for patients across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With OneOncology resources and a commitment to train the next generation of gynecological oncologists in North Texas , the practice has recently brought on a fellow to support Drs. Thomas Heffernan and Alan Munoz .

, the practice has recently brought on a fellow to support Drs. and . Choice Cancer Care: With four medical oncologists and one radiation oncologist, this independent network of physician-owned cancer center cares for patients in Plano , Lewisville , Southlake , Las Colinas and Decatur, Texas . The Las Colinas clinic has medical oncology, radiation oncology services and state of the art PET/CT technology.

, , , Las Colinas and . The Las Colinas clinic has medical oncology, radiation oncology services and state of the art PET/CT technology. Denton Cancer Center: Two medical oncologists providing services on the campus of Presbyterian Hospital and at a satellite clinic in Gainesville .

"Dallas is a competitive market in oncology. Practices have strong partnership opportunities and physicians have choices when it comes to where they care for patients," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "To grow rapidly in eight months shows the strengths of The Center's partnership with OneOncology and our commitment to fuel practice growth and invest in attracting top-notch physicians that provide services across the continuum of oncology care."

About The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders: The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders is an all-encompassing team of cancer specialists that will fight for its patients– every step of the way. Its team of physicians put patients at the center of a coordinated health plan, with everyone from the oncologists, nurses and patient navigators to nutritionists, pharmacists, counselors, and support groups working together to provide access to the most advanced technologies, groundbreaking treatments, and compassionate cancer care. With cancer specialists practicing at locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, patients can access the research knowledge and clinical expertise of one of the nation's most highly respected cancer centers. Learn more at: www.thecentertx.com.

About OneOncology

OneOncology is the national platform for independent community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing more than 600 providers practicing at more than 175 sites of care across the United States. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

