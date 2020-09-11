In hard-hitting video, pro-Veteran group says Biden is "unethical" and "dishonest"

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new video sharply critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the Coalition for American Veterans blasts Biden as "unethical" and "dishonest."

In the video, the pro-Veteran group reminds voters that Biden was forced to drop out of the 1988 presidential race due to accusations of plagiarism and accusations of lying about his educational record. The narrator of the video says:

"Joe Biden lied then, so how can we trust him now when he says he did not sexually assault Tara Reade? How can we trust him now when he claims he knew nothing about the Michael Flynn case and the Obama-Biden disruption of the incoming administration?"

The group plans to target voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Watch the video here:

https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/videos/

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone town hall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

SOURCE Coalition for American Veterans

