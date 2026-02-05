AMELIA, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can small business owners make better decisions with their money? A new HelloNation article answers this by exploring the financial guidance of Accounting Expert Jenny Dunford of Amelia, VA. The feature highlights how small-business financial management can help entrepreneurs gain control over daily operations and build long-term stability.

Jenny Dunford, Business Accountant and Owner Speed Speed

The article explains that many business owners focus on sales or service, but often overlook the importance of tracking where money goes and what is left behind as profit. According to the article, Dunford encourages business owners to pay close attention to how they manage income, expenses, and cash flow. This approach helps them stay prepared, reduce risk, and avoid surprises.

Dunford points out that understanding profit margins helps small business owners identify which parts of their business are most successful. Knowing the details of accounts receivable and payable helps keep money moving smoothly. The article also notes the importance of regularly reviewing balance sheets and profit and loss statements to stay on top of the company's full financial picture.

In the HelloNation piece, Dunford stresses that small business financial management goes beyond the numbers. It supports smarter hiring choices, informed purchasing, and stronger responses to market changes. When owners understand their finances, they can make decisions with confidence rather than guess. The article states that this shift in mindset turns financial reviews into a routine tool for growth.

The article also shares how tracking financial trends over time reveals useful patterns. Dunford explains that seasonal changes, cost inefficiencies, or shifts in customer behavior often first show up in the numbers. Staying alert to those signs helps owners adjust early, before problems grow larger. Even small errors, left unchecked, can add up and affect the business later.

To make this easier, Dunford recommends using accounting software that matches the size and needs of the business. She also suggests setting aside time each month to review financial reports and working with a qualified accountant when needed. According to the article, this partnership helps turn raw financial data into useful insight.

The article closes by emphasizing Dunford's belief that small business owners should go beyond simply tracking money. Instead, they should use financial knowledge as a tool to lead their business. This proactive habit builds stronger foundations and supports clearer, more strategic planning.

Understanding Small Business Financials: The Backbone of a Healthy Business features insights from Jenny Dunford, Accounting Expert of Amelia, VA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation