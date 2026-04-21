In HelloNation, Accounting Expert Karen Eberhart Metcalfe of Bolingbrook, IL, Shares How Small Businesses Can Reduce Audit Risk

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most small businesses will never experience an IRS audit, understanding what triggers one can help business owners avoid unnecessary stress, lost time, and expenses. In a HelloNation article, Karen Eberhart Metcalfe of Eberhart Accounting Services, PC in Bolingbrook, IL, outlines the most common red flags that draw IRS attention and explains how organized recordkeeping and accurate income reporting can help prevent audit risk.

Karen Eberhart Metcalfe, EA, CPA, MSMIS - Owner, Eberhart Accounting Services, PC Speed Speed

The article explains that the IRS relies heavily on data analytics to compare tax filings across industries, identifying patterns and inconsistencies that could indicate potential issues. When deductions, income, or expenses stand out from the norm, the system flags them for review. By maintaining detailed documentation and ensuring that all numbers align correctly, small business owners can protect themselves from unnecessary scrutiny.

One of the most frequent IRS audit triggers is claiming unusually high deductions compared to reported income. When expenses such as travel, meals, or charitable giving appear disproportionate to business size or revenue, the IRS may investigate further. The article emphasizes that deductions should always be legitimate, reasonable, and supported by proper documentation, including receipts, invoices, and written records of business purpose.

Another common source of audit risk is inaccurate income reporting. The IRS receives copies of all Forms 1099 and W-2 from clients and employers, so any discrepancy between these documents and the reported income can result in an automatic notice. Reconciling all income statements before filing and confirming that totals match across all sources helps minimize the chance of being flagged.

Home office deductions can also raise questions if they are not calculated properly. To qualify, a space must be used exclusively and regularly for business purposes. Overstating the size of a home office or including areas that double as personal space can look suspicious. Using the simplified square-footage method can help small businesses claim this deduction confidently while reducing errors.

Certain industries face higher audit risk simply because of how they handle income. Cash-heavy businesses such as restaurants, salons, or small service providers are more closely monitored due to the potential for underreported earnings. Clear daily records, consistent deposits, and transparent accounting software are essential to demonstrate accuracy. Organized recordkeeping shows that the business operates with integrity and compliance.

Charitable deductions are another area where overreporting can lead to an IRS audit. Contributions should align with business size and profitability, and all donations must be supported by written acknowledgment from the organization. When claiming the value of donated goods or services, using fair market value ensures accuracy and compliance.

Failing to report all business income, including smaller revenue streams, is another red flag. In today's digital marketplace, small business owners often earn through multiple sources such as online sales, freelance work, or rentals. Even when a 1099 is not issued, the IRS expects full income reporting. Leaving out small amounts can appear intentional and result in increased audit risk.

Repeated business losses year after year can also draw scrutiny. While it's normal for startups to operate at a loss initially, ongoing losses without evidence of profitability may lead the IRS to question whether the activity qualifies as a business or a hobby. Maintaining clear documentation of marketing, growth, and operational efforts demonstrates intent to generate income and supports the legitimacy of deductions.

Mixing personal and business expenses is another common mistake. Using a single bank account or credit card for both creates confusion and complicates reporting. Separating finances and keeping receipts organized allows for more accurate deductions and helps avoid the appearance of commingled funds.

Even small errors, such as transposed numbers, missing signatures, or incomplete forms, can trigger unnecessary review. Working with a qualified tax preparer or using reliable accounting software can help identify mistakes before filing.

For Illinois business owners, the key to reducing audit risk lies in consistency, honesty, and organization. The IRS does not expect perfection, but it does expect accuracy and transparency. By maintaining proper recordkeeping, reconciling income reports, and supporting deductions with evidence, small businesses can significantly reduce the chance of an IRS audit.

A well-prepared return not only keeps a business compliant but also provides peace of mind. With careful attention and professional guidance, Illinois small businesses can focus on growth and success rather than audit concerns.

The article, Red Flags That Trigger IRS Audits, features insights from Karen Eberhart Metcalfe, Accounting Expert of Bolingbrook, IL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation