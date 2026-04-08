LAWTON, Okla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can businesses and individuals avoid the stress of last-minute tax filing? According to a HelloNation article, Kimberly Furrh of Furrh & Associates PC in Lawton, OK, explains how consistent habits and proactive tax planning can prevent surprises while supporting long-term financial goals. Her advice highlights the value of tracking income and expenses, staying aware of tax law changes, and maintaining an ongoing tax strategy with regular CPA check-ins.

Kimberly Furrh, CPA - Owner, Furrh & Associates PC Speed Speed

The article begins by noting that many people wait until April to review their finances. By then, opportunities for deductions may be missed, and decisions feel rushed. Smart tax planning, Kimberly Furrh emphasizes, is a year-round process. Establishing structured habits ensures that both businesses and individuals approach tax season with preparation rather than panic.

One of the most important habits is tracking income and expenses consistently. Recording these details month by month allows patterns to emerge and issues to be spotted early. Whether running a business or working as a freelancer, this practice simplifies deductions and ensures accuracy at filing time. The HelloNation article points out that good recordkeeping strengthens a tax strategy by keeping financial information organized and ready.

Staying informed about changes in tax law is another habit that supports stronger results. Even small adjustments can affect deductions, credits, or filing requirements. Kimberly Furrh explains that a CPA can help clients stay updated on these changes, making sure their tax planning remains accurate and aligned with current regulations.

Involving a CPA before major financial moves is also critical. Big purchases, new hires, or the sale of an asset all have tax implications. Checking in with a CPA beforehand ensures these actions are structured in ways that meet broader financial goals. The HelloNation article underscores that these conversations help business owners shape decisions with both growth and compliance in mind.

Quarterly reviews are another smart habit for long-term success. Regular check-ins allow for adjustments to estimated payments, the review of financial performance, and early planning for the months ahead. By spreading out the work, tax season becomes less stressful, since much of the preparation has already been done in advance.

The article concludes that strong tax planning depends on preparation, not reaction. Waiting until the deadline creates stress and limits opportunities, while steady routines provide control and clarity. Kimberly Furrh emphasizes that building smart financial habits reduces risks and increases savings, turning tax planning into a tool for long-term success.

In HelloNation, Kimberly Furrh explains that proactive tax planning is not just about filing paperwork. It is about creating systems that track income and expenses, respond to tax law changes, and support financial goals all year long. With these habits, individuals and businesses can develop a tax strategy that truly works for them.

Accounting Expert Kimberly Furrh of Furrh & Associates PC in Lawton, OK, shares this guidance in the full article, titled Smart Habits for Year-Round Tax Planning, available on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation