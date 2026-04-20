The article outlines practical steps business owners can take before year-end to manage tax liability and stay compliant.

LUFKIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps can small business owners take before year's end to reduce tax liability while staying compliant with regulations? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from accounting professionals Yvette Sidnell and Jennifer Webster of Alexander Lankford & Hiers Inc in Lufkin, Texas. The article focuses on how early, informed decisions can lead to better financial outcomes for business owners.

Yvette Sidnell and Jennifer Webster, Shareholder and Managing Officer, Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that small-business tax planning is most effective when done well before filing season. Many business owners wait until taxes are due, but the article notes that this approach limits opportunities. Tax preparation reports what has already happened, while tax planning allows businesses to influence results through timely decisions made throughout the year.

The article describes how timing income and expenses can directly affect taxable income. By choosing when to send invoices or pay certain expenses, business owners can shift income between tax years. The article emphasizes that these decisions are most impactful in the final quarter, when there is still time to act before the calendar year ends.

Another key takeaway involves reviewing deductible expenses. The article notes that common business costs, such as equipment, software, and operational supplies, may qualify for deductions if purchased and paid for before year's end. Waiting too long can mean missing these opportunities. The HelloNation article explains that identifying and addressing these expenses supports a more effective small-business tax planning strategy.

Retirement contributions are also highlighted as an important tool. The article explains that options like SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, and solo 401(k) plans can reduce taxable income while helping business owners build long-term financial security. This dual benefit makes retirement planning a consistent part of effective tax strategies for small businesses.

The article also examines asset depreciation. Certain purchases, including vehicles and equipment, may qualify for accelerated depreciation, allowing a larger portion of the cost to be deducted in the year of purchase. According to the article, this approach can be especially useful for businesses planning to invest in growth while also managing their tax position.

Business structure is another factor discussed in the article. Different structures are taxed differently, and the article explains that reviewing whether a current structure still fits the business model can uncover opportunities for savings. This is presented as an ongoing consideration within broader small business tax planning efforts.

The HelloNation article further clarifies the difference between tax planning and tax preparation. While preparation ensures compliance with filing requirements, planning enables business owners to make informed decisions throughout the year. The article notes that elements such as estimated tax payments and state-specific obligations also play a role in a complete strategy.

The article concludes that working with experienced accounting professionals can help business owners navigate complex decisions and avoid costly mistakes. Consistent guidance supports a shift from reactive filing to proactive planning, leading to more stable financial outcomes over time. The insights from accounting professionals reinforce the importance of early action and informed decision-making.

How Small Businesses Can Legally Reduce Taxes Before Year's End features insights from Yvette Sidnell and Jennifer Webster, Accounting Professionals at Alexander Lankford & Hiers Inc in Lufkin, Texas, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation