RACINE, Wis., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how platelet-rich fibrin supports collagen production and tissue repair for gradual, natural-looking skin improvement.

What is PRF treatment, and how does it help people improve skin tone and texture without surgery? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that answers this question with insights from Aesthetics Expert Becky Potts-Klinzing of Racine, Wisconsin.

Becky Potts-Klinzing - RN - Aesthetics Ink Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that platelet-rich fibrin, commonly called PRF treatment, uses components from a patient's own blood to support natural skin rejuvenation. The process concentrates growth factors and fibrin that help stimulate collagen production and encourage tissue repair.

According to the article, PRF treatment begins with a small blood draw. The sample is placed in a centrifuge, which separates platelet-rich fibrin from other blood components. This concentrated material is then applied or injected into targeted areas of the skin, depending on the patient's goals.

The article notes that once injected, the fibrin matrix slowly releases growth factors that stimulate collagen production and support tissue repair over time. This gradual process helps improve circulation, strengthen skin structure, and encourage the body's natural healing response. As collagen develops, many patients notice firmer, smoother skin.

The HelloNation article describes how PRF treatment is commonly used to reduce fine lines and improve overall skin texture. It is also used to address under-eye rejuvenation concerns such as hollowness and dark circles. The article explains that improvements often appear gradually, which helps preserve natural facial expressions.

Aesthetics Expert Becky Potts-Klinzing is featured in the HelloNation article discussing the growing interest in natural skin rejuvenation options. The article emphasizes that one key advantage of PRF treatment is that it relies on the patient's own blood, which helps lower the risk of allergic reactions or complications.

The article also explains that PRF treatment is often paired with other procedures to enhance results. Microneedling is one example. The tiny channels created during microneedling can help the platelet-rich fibrin penetrate deeper into the skin, boosting collagen production and improving overall skin texture.

Another option described in the article is combining PRF treatment with dermal fillers. While fillers restore lost volume, PRF supports tissue repair and skin quality. The article notes that these combined approaches can provide a more balanced strategy for facial rejuvenation.

The HelloNation article also addresses the timeline for visible results. Some patients begin noticing changes in skin tone and texture within a few weeks. However, the article explains that full results can take several months as collagen production continues and tissue repair progresses.

Under-eye rejuvenation is another focus of the article. The growth factors within PRF treatment may help strengthen delicate skin under the eyes, improve circulation, and reduce shadowing. Over time, this can lead to a brighter and more rested appearance.

The article emphasizes that consultation with a qualified provider is an important step before beginning PRF treatment. Providers can assess skin concerns, review medical history, and recommend treatment plans tailored to individual goals. Lifestyle factors such as hydration, nutrition, and sleep may also influence outcomes because the treatment works with the body's natural healing systems.

The HelloNation article concludes that PRF treatment offers a minimally invasive option for people seeking gradual improvements in skin rejuvenation. By encouraging collagen production and tissue repair, the treatment supports long-term skin health while maintaining natural-looking results.

What Is PRF Treatment and How Does It Help Skin Rejuvenation? features insights from Becky Potts-Klinzing, Aesthetics Experts of Racine, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation