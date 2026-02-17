In HelloNation, Air Duct Cleaning Expert Wayne Johnson of Little Canada, MN, Explains Indoor Air Tips for Minnesota Homes

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should Minnesota homeowners schedule air duct cleaning to keep their heating systems running smoothly through long winters? A HelloNation article offers a clear answer by featuring practical insights from Air Duct Cleaning Expert Wayne Johnson of Dust Doctors – NL Home Services Inc. in Little Canada, MN.

The article explains that air duct cleaning in Minnesota homes is not tied to a specific time of year, but rather to how homes are used during winter. Because furnaces run for extended hours in colder months, they move large amounts of air through ductwork. This movement pulls in dust, pet hair, and debris more quickly than in other seasons. The article emphasizes that buildup inside ducts can restrict airflow, overwork the furnace, and reduce indoor air quality.

Instead of waiting for a problem to appear, the article encourages homeowners to plan ahead. For most Minnesota homes, a deep duct cleaning every three to five years, followed by regular maintenance cleanings, helps keep systems efficient. The article also points out that seasonal inspections are useful for spotting hidden dust problems that may become more noticeable in winter.

One section of the article breaks down the two main types of cleaning. Deep cleaning is a full-service approach that removes layers of debris from years of use, renovation work, or moisture buildup. Maintenance cleaning, on the other hand, is a lighter service intended to keep everyday dust and pet hair under control between deep cleanings. The article makes it clear that both types of air duct cleaning serve an important role in keeping Minnesota homes comfortable and healthy.

The article also discusses how furnace filters play a critical role in duct maintenance. During heavy furnace use, filters clog more quickly and must be checked and replaced often. The article recommends monthly replacement during peak heating season to protect airflow and preserve indoor air quality. While filters are helpful, the article stresses they are not a substitute for professional duct cleaning.

Dry winter air is another factor affecting debris movement in ductwork. As outdoor air enters and is heated inside, indoor humidity drops. This low humidity allows dust and fine particles to move more easily throughout the home. The article warns that even homes with newer systems may experience noticeable buildup during winter, reinforcing the value of cleaning before problems develop.

The feature also links air duct cleaning with energy efficiency. When ducts are clogged with dust and debris, furnaces have to push harder to heat the home. This leads to higher energy use and increased utility bills. The article shows that regular cleanings help systems run efficiently, saving money and reducing strain on HVAC components over time.

Indoor air quality is another concern raised in the article. In winter, homes are sealed tight and depend on recirculated air. Without proper cleaning, allergens and contaminants like pet dander or smoke particles can collect in the ducts and spread through the home. The article explains how maintenance cleanings and routine filter changes can significantly improve air freshness and reduce health concerns.

Ultimately, the article reminds readers that duct cleaning schedules should be based on usage, household conditions, and recent activity in the home, such as renovations or new pets. It notes that winter does not automatically require duct cleaning, but it does expose underlying issues that may have gone unnoticed. Regular inspection, deep cleaning when needed, and maintenance in between all contribute to healthier air and better furnace performance in Minnesota homes.

