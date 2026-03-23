In HelloNation, Attorney Aaron Miller of Plano Shares Common Oversights in Estate Planning

PLANO, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is estate planning only for the wealthy or the elderly? A HelloNation article featuring Estate Planning Attorney Aaron Miller of Miller Law Office, PLLC in Plano, TX, challenges that myth and outlines what many people miss when preparing for the future. His insights highlight how estate planning is less about income and more about protecting your voice, your loved ones, and your wishes; both during life and after death.

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The article opens by explaining that estate planning is really about control and clarity. It gives individuals the legal tools to decide how property is distributed, who can make decisions on their behalf if they become incapacitated, and how loved ones are supported. Without the right estate planning documents in place, those choices can fall to state law, which may not align with personal values or goals.

A will is often the first document people think of, and it remains a foundational part of an estate plan. A will allows someone to specify how their assets should be handled. However, relying on a will alone is one of the most common mistakes people make. A will does not take effect during a person's lifetime and offers no help if they become seriously ill or unable to make decisions.

Trust planning is also an important consideration. The article explains that a trust can manage assets during life and after death, offering flexibility that a will alone cannot provide. A trust may also help avoid probate and allow for more controlled distribution to beneficiaries, especially in complex family situations.

Powers of attorney are essential to a complete estate plan. A financial power of attorney authorizes a trusted person to manage finances, handle property, and take care of legal matters when the individual is unable to do so themselves. Without it, families may have to go through the court system to gain authority, often during an already stressful time.

Equally important is the healthcare directive. A healthcare directive allows someone to express medical treatment preferences and name a person to make healthcare decisions if they cannot communicate. These documents help ensure care reflects personal beliefs and that loved ones have guidance when it matters most.

The article also emphasizes that estate planning is not just about what happens after death. It's about protecting personal interests and reducing burdens while still living. This is one of the most frequently overlooked parts of the planning process.

Another area often missed involves beneficiary designations. For accounts such as retirement plans and life insurance policies, the named beneficiary controls where those assets go, regardless of what a will says. Outdated or missing designations can lead to confusion and unintended outcomes.

Aaron Miller also advises that estate planning is not a one-time task. Life changes, including marriage, divorce, births, or moving to another state, can impact how estate planning documents function. Reviewing and updating a plan ensures it remains valid and effective.

For Plano residents, estate planning applies to all stages of life. Young adults benefit from having a healthcare directive and power of attorney. Retirees value the clarity and reduced legal burden it brings their families. By creating a comprehensive set of estate planning documents, including a will, trust, power of attorney, and healthcare directives, individuals can build a plan that provides clarity, protection, and peace of mind.

The article, Estate Planning Basics & What Most People Miss, features insights from Aaron Miller, Estate Planning Attorney of Plano, TX, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation