In HelloNation, Audiology Expert Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse, NY, Offers Guidance on Preparing for a First Hearing Test

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should patients do before scheduling their first hearing test? According to a HelloNation article, Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse Hearing Solutions emphasizes that preparation improves accuracy and ensures an audiologist can connect test results to daily challenges. Her advice highlights how early evaluation, attention to symptoms, and personal history all contribute to better hearing care.

Dr. Nicole Anzalone - Licensed Audiologist, Syracuse Hearing Solutions Speed Speed

The article explains that many people delay their first hearing test until hearing loss or tinnitus disrupts conversations or daily life. While the test itself is simple and painless, Dr. Anzalone notes that preparation provides the audiologist with a clearer understanding of overall hearing health. Writing down symptoms, environments where listening is difficult, and medical background helps link the test to real-world experiences.

One of the most effective steps is keeping notes on situations where hearing feels limited. Struggling to follow conversations in restaurants, turning up the television, or noticing muffled sounds are common indicators of hearing loss. Recording when and where these occur makes the test results more meaningful. People should also note if tinnitus, such as ringing or buzzing, is present, since this often signals underlying concerns.

Sharing medical history is another important step. Ear infections, surgeries, or even past noise exposure can contribute to hearing loss years later. Providing this context allows the audiologist to interpret results more accurately. A list of medications is also useful, since some prescriptions can affect hearing or worsen tinnitus. While treatment decisions are not based on medication alone, knowing the full picture helps tailor recommendations.

The HelloNation feature also highlights the value of arriving well-rested. Because hearing tests require concentration to detect faint tones or speech in noise, fatigue can reduce accuracy. Bringing glasses, if needed, ensures written instructions are clear. These small steps make it easier to focus and give reliable responses.

Bringing a friend or family member is another way to prepare. Loved ones often notice changes earlier than the individual does, such as misheard words or difficulty in group conversations. Their perspective adds depth to the hearing test and can help recall recommendations afterward.

Dr. Anzalone also addresses a common concern: that a first hearing test always leads to hearing aids. She explains that the goal of early evaluation is understanding, not rushing into devices. Results may show normal hearing, mild changes, or the need for monitoring over time. If hearing aids are recommended, they are just one of many solutions available through professional hearing care.

During the test itself, patients can expect to sit in a sound booth with headphones while tones and words are played at different volumes. Responses establish the softest sounds that can be heard across pitches. Additional checks may evaluate how ears process sound in noise. The preparation done in advance helps connect these technical results to the patient's real experiences, ensuring hearing care is personalized.

The article concludes that preparing for a hearing test allows audiologists to provide more effective guidance. From managing tinnitus to establishing a baseline for future evaluations, early evaluation provides long-term benefits. By bringing details about symptoms, health history, and daily challenges, patients set the stage for accurate results and a clearer path toward protecting hearing health.

The full article, titled How to Prepare for Your First Hearing Test, by Audiology Expert Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse, NY, is available on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation