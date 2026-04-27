In HelloNation, Autism Expert Veronica Glickman of Autism Behavioral and Educational Services, Inc. (ABES, Inc.) Explains How to Turn Daily Routines into Learning Moments

GENEVA, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can parents help make ABA therapy more effective for their children with autism? According to a HelloNation article featuring Veronica Glickman of Autism Behavioral and Educational Services, Inc., family participation is one of the most powerful influences on a child's success. The article explains how parent training, family coaching, and consistent collaboration turn daily routines into meaningful, home-based learning experiences that strengthen skills, promote confidence building, and enhance overall quality of life.

Veronica Glickman - Founder/CEO, Autism Behavioral and Educational Services, Inc. Speed Speed

The HelloNation feature begins by emphasizing that ABA therapy, or Applied Behavior Analysis, is most effective when learning continues outside the therapy room. Parents play an essential role by incorporating ABA principles into everyday activities. A morning routine like brushing teeth can reinforce sequencing and patience, while mealtime offers chances to practice communication and turn-taking. These forms of home-based learning help children generalize skills from structured sessions to real-world situations, making progress both practical and lasting.

Parent training is a cornerstone of effective ABA therapy. During parent training sessions, clinicians teach caregivers how to use behavioral strategies such as giving clear instructions, reinforcing positive actions, and managing challenges calmly. These skills allow parents to create learning opportunities throughout daily routines, during chores, errands, or family playtime. By using consistent methods at home, families reinforce what children learn in therapy, promoting steady development and stronger skill retention.

Family participation bridges the gap between structured lessons and real-life application. When parents model the same expectations, rewards, and communication techniques used in therapy, children learn that their new skills apply across environments. This process, known as skill generalization, helps children transfer behaviors like following directions or managing transitions into daily routines at home or school. The more consistently these lessons are practiced, the more naturally they become part of a child's daily life.

Collaboration between parents and clinicians also enhances the success of ABA therapy. Families provide valuable insight about a child's progress outside the clinic: how they respond to new tasks, adapt to change, or manage emotions. This feedback helps BCBAs refine goals and strategies for better outcomes. When collaboration is ongoing, therapy becomes a true partnership, aligning home-based learning with professional guidance for steady, measurable progress.

Confidence building is another key outcome of active family participation. The article highlights that when children experience success in familiar environments, they develop pride in their achievements. Every time a parent praises a child for completing a task or communicating effectively, it reinforces self-esteem and motivation. This positive cycle not only strengthens learning but also deepens emotional connection between parent and child. Confidence building in everyday moments encourages children to take on new challenges with enthusiasm.

Family coaching adds another layer of support by teaching parents how to respond effectively to different behaviors. Through demonstrations and feedback, clinicians guide caregivers in maintaining consistency, encouraging independence, and creating calm, structured environments. Family coaching empowers parents to feel confident in applying techniques that build self-regulation and social skills. This shared learning strengthens family relationships and allows parents to turn simple routines into valuable teaching moments.

The HelloNation article also discusses how collaboration extends beyond the home. Therapists often coordinate with teachers, healthcare providers, and other professionals to maintain consistent expectations across all parts of a child's life. When parents are involved in these conversations, they help unify approaches between school, therapy, and medical care. This wider collaboration supports smoother transitions, stronger communication, and greater success in both structured and unstructured settings.

Consistency, the article explains, is what ties all these elements together. When parents use the same behavioral strategies during daily routines that therapists use in sessions, children experience predictability and trust. This continuity reduces anxiety and confusion while reinforcing learning. Whether at home, school, or in the community, consistency in expectations and rewards ensures that learning never stops.

The HelloNation feature concludes that the parent's role in ABA therapy is both active and transformative. Family participation turns therapy from a clinic-based program into a lifestyle of continuous learning. With structured parent training, effective family coaching, and thoughtful collaboration, every part of the day — mealtime, bedtime, playtime, or errands — becomes an opportunity to teach and celebrate progress. The result is not only greater skill mastery but also deeper family bonds, stronger confidence building, and an enduring improvement in quality of life.

The article, The Parent's Role in ABA Therapy: Turning Daily Routines into Learning Opportunities, features insights from Veronica Glickman, Autism Expert of Geneva, IL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation