CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do most people misunderstand about their auto insurance coverage? A HelloNation article answers this by exploring common misconceptions that can leave drivers vulnerable to financial risk when they need coverage most. The piece features insights from Auto Insurance Expert K.D. "The Insurance Queen" Sakraida of Centennial, Colorado.

K.D. Sakraida, Agency Owner Speed Speed

The article explains that many drivers choose insurance policies solely for price, without understanding the trade-offs involved. It notes that while a lower monthly premium may seem appealing, it often comes with reduced protection that may not hold up in a real-world accident.

A key misunderstanding the article explores is how liability limits actually function. According to the article, liability coverage is what pays when a driver causes injury or damage to others. Many people rely on state minimums, assuming they are enough. But the article notes that medical expenses, vehicle repairs, and legal costs often exceed the minimums, resulting in high out-of-pocket costs.

Another major point in the article is the role of uninsured motorist coverage. The article emphasizes that even though insurance is required by law, many people still drive without it. Without uninsured motorist coverage, drivers involved in a crash with an uninsured individual could end up paying large expenses themselves. The article underscores that this type of coverage is often overlooked until it's too late to add it.

Deductibles are also a common source of confusion. The article explains that while a higher deductible can reduce the monthly premium, it also means higher costs after a claim. Many people choose deductibles that they cannot afford to pay in practice. The article encourages drivers to evaluate whether their deductible is realistic in case of an accident.

The article also distinguishes between collision and comprehensive coverage. It clarifies that collision coverage pays for vehicle damage from an accident, while comprehensive coverage covers incidents such as theft or hail. These coverages are sometimes treated as optional, but the article shows they may be essential, especially for new or financed vehicles.

Auto Insurance Expert K.D. Sakraida is cited in the article as an advocate for regular policy reviews. The article explains that life changes, such as a new job, a new car, or a teen driver in the household, can affect insurance needs. A policy review ensures that liability limits, deductibles, and coverage types still fit the current situation.

The article also warns about the importance of reading policy details. Some claims may be capped or excluded entirely, and the article explains how knowing those terms in advance can prevent costly surprises. This step is often skipped, but is essential for getting the full benefit of an insurance policy.

Throughout the article, education is the main focus. It stresses that understanding coverage options such as liability limits, deductibles, collision, comprehensive, and uninsured motorist coverage is more important than simply comparing prices. Auto Insurance Expert K.D. "The Insurance Queen" Sakraida is presented as a resource who helps clients make informed decisions that protect them beyond the moment of purchase.

What Most People Get Wrong About Auto Insurance features insights from K.D. "The Insurance Queen" Sakraida, Auto Insurance Expert of Centennial, Colorado, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation