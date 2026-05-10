In HelloNation, Auto Maintenance Expert Gerald Gillis Identifies Key Vehicle Warning Signs

The article explains how dashboard alerts, unusual sounds, and performance changes can help drivers prevent major repairs.

MILTON, Fla., May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can drivers tell when a car issue is serious? A HelloNation article featuring Gerald Gillis of All Pro Tune Up outlines the common signs drivers should never ignore. The feature explains how paying attention to dashboard warning lights, unusual noises, and changes in performance can help prevent expensive repairs and keep vehicles running safely.

Gerald Gillis - Owner - All Pro Tune Up

According to the article, modern vehicles are built with advanced systems that rely on accurate sensor data and mechanical feedback. These systems provide early warnings when something is wrong. Auto Maintenance Expert Gerald Gillis explains that ignoring these signs often leads to increased wear, higher costs, and even dangerous breakdowns.

Dashboard warning lights are the most visible and often the most misunderstood indicators. The check engine light, for example, may signal anything from a loose gas cap to a failing sensor. The article emphasizes that while the vehicle may still run, delaying a check can allow a small issue to grow into something much more serious. Gillis encourages drivers to treat the check engine light as a sign to take action, not something to dismiss.

Brake warning lights are especially critical. As Gillis notes in the HelloNation article, they can point to worn brake pads, low brake fluid, or internal problems in the braking system. Because brakes are essential to safety, any warning or change in braking performance should prompt immediate inspection. Letting brake wear progress too far increases the risk of accidents and more expensive repairs.

The article also highlights how unusual noises offer important clues. Squealing or grinding during braking may mean pads are worn or rotors are damaged. Knocking or tapping sounds from the engine often indicate lubrication issues or internal wear. Auto Maintenance Expert Gerald Gillis stresses that these sounds rarely improve on their own and often suggest a developing mechanical problem.

Vehicle vibrations are another signal covered in the article. Vibrations in the steering wheel may be caused by tire imbalance, alignment problems, or worn suspension components. Shaking during braking often points to warped rotors. Even if the vehicle still feels drivable, these vibrations can indicate that components are wearing unevenly, creating additional stress on the system.

Other signs include reduced performance. Issues like hesitation, rough idling, or declining fuel economy can result from problems in the ignition or fuel systems. According to Gillis, these symptoms usually appear gradually, which makes them easy to overlook. However, continued driving under these conditions can put long-term stress on the engine and lead to bigger failures later.

Fluid leaks are another clear warning. Gillis explains that spotting a stain or puddle under a parked vehicle can point to oil, coolant, or brake fluid leaks. Each of these fluids plays a vital role in vehicle operation. Allowing levels to run low can lead to overheating, reduced braking, or mechanical damage. Catching a leak early helps avoid major damage and expensive repairs.

The HelloNation article also covers less obvious warnings, such as unusual smells. A burning odor may point to overheated brakes or oil dripping onto hot engine parts. A sweet smell might signal a coolant leak, while a fuel odor could indicate a problem in the fuel system. Gillis recommends treating all unexpected smells as potential warning signs that should be checked promptly.

When multiple symptoms occur together, such as a dashboard warning light paired with rough performance or a new sound, they often give technicians better clues for diagnosis. Gillis notes that acting quickly in these cases usually results in simpler and more affordable repairs.

Common Warning Signs Your Car Should Not Be Ignored features insights from Gerald Gillis, Auto Maintenance Expert of Milton, Florida, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation