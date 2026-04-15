In HelloNation, Auto Repair Expert Lewis Fortin of Manchester, NH, Explains Why You Should Never Ignore a Check Engine Light

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do when your dashboard suddenly lights up with a warning? A HelloNation article featuring Lewis Fortin of D & L Auto, Inc. in Manchester, NH, explains why ignoring a check engine light, or any dashboard light, can lead to costly auto repair bills and safety risks. Fortin emphasizes that these alerts are your car's early warning system, designed to prevent small issues from turning into major mechanical failures.

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The check engine light is the most common dashboard signal drivers encounter, yet also the one most often ignored. As the HelloNation feature notes, a steady check engine light means that your car's onboard computer has detected a performance or emissions issue. While not an emergency, it requires prompt attention. Scheduling a diagnostic appointment with a trusted auto repair shop allows technicians to read error codes, identify the problem, and complete the necessary car maintenance before the issue worsens.

A flashing check engine light, however, signals something more urgent. It typically indicates an active misfire or other serious malfunction that can damage the catalytic converter or engine if the car continues to run. Fortin advises that when this happens, drivers should pull over safely, turn off the vehicle, and contact a tow service rather than risk further damage. Addressing a flashing check engine light immediately can save hundreds in potential repair costs and prevent long-term harm to the engine.

While the check engine light gets the most attention, it is just one of many dashboard lights that drivers must not ignore. The oil pressure light, shaped like a small oil can, warns that oil pressure has dropped too low to protect the engine. If this light appears, stop as soon as it is safe and check the oil level. Driving without sufficient oil pressure can lead to severe engine damage. Regular oil changes as part of routine car maintenance prevent this problem by ensuring the system stays properly lubricated, even during cold weather.

Cold temperatures also trigger other dashboard lights, especially those linked to the battery. The red battery icon indicates an issue with the charging system; possibly a loose belt, corroded connection, or failing alternator. Winter is particularly hard on batteries, which is why Fortin recommends scheduling a battery check before the season's first frost. A quick test at an auto repair shop confirms whether the battery and charging system are functioning correctly and prevents unexpected breakdowns.

Temperature-related alerts deserve equal attention. The coolant temperature light, which resembles a thermometer or waves, warns that the engine is overheating. Causes can include low coolant, a stuck thermostat, or a damaged water pump. If this light activates, stop the car, turn off the engine, and let it cool before inspecting fluid levels. Preventing overheating through regular car maintenance, especially in Manchester's mix of hot summers and freezing winters, extends the life of your vehicle's engine and cooling components.

Another commonly misunderstood signal is the tire pressure monitoring system, or TPMS, warning. This dashboard light looks like a horseshoe with an exclamation point inside. When it appears, one or more tires may be underinflated. Low tire pressure affects handling, fuel economy, and safety, particularly on icy winter roads. Cold weather naturally reduces pressure, so checking and adjusting your tires should be part of your winter car maintenance routine. Keeping tires at the correct pressure improves traction and reduces the risk of blowouts.

The brake warning light is also critical. Usually a red or yellow circle with an exclamation point, it can indicate that the parking brake is engaged, brake fluid is low, or a sensor has detected a system issue. Since brakes are vital to safety, a professional brake inspection should be scheduled immediately when this light appears. A qualified auto repair shop can determine whether the issue involves worn pads, rotors, or hydraulic lines. Routine brake inspections help ensure your vehicle remains safe and reliable year-round.

The HelloNation article explains that every dashboard light serves as an early communication from your vehicle. Some signals represent minor problems, while others point to urgent mechanical failures. Understanding what each warning means and acting promptly saves both time and money. Ignoring a dashboard light often allows damage to spread, turning a small repair into a much larger one.

Technology has made diagnosing these issues faster and more precise. Modern auto repair shops use digital scan tools that read error codes from your car's onboard computer. These tools identify problems with sensors, ignition systems, and emissions in minutes. By responding quickly to a check engine light or other warning, drivers prevent further complications and keep their vehicles running efficiently.

Manchester's changing climate adds an extra layer of importance to regular car maintenance. Cold weather can affect battery performance and tire pressure, while humidity and summer heat can impact sensors and fluids. A simple seasonal visit for a battery check, oil change, and brake inspection often eliminates the most common causes of dashboard warnings before they appear. Regular winter car maintenance keeps your car dependable even when temperatures drop.

As Fortin explains, a dashboard light should never be viewed as an annoyance; it's a helpful alert. Each symbol, from the check engine light to the brake warning, tells drivers that something needs attention. Responding quickly protects your investment and ensures safe travel through all of New Hampshire's seasons. Ignoring a warning may seem easy in the moment, but the long-term cost is almost always higher. The next time your dashboard light comes on, remember that your car is communicating and it's always wise to listen.

The article, Why You Should Never Ignore a Check Engine Light, features insights from Lewis Fortin, Auto Repair Expert of Manchester, NH, in HelloNation.

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